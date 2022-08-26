Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Southern Marylander House Hunting After $50,000 FAST PLAY Win
LANDOVER, Md. – A White Plains resident who loves to play Mega Millions and Powerball has a new fondness for FAST PLAY games. He just won a $100,000 top prize on a FAST PLAY Towering 10s ticket. The 57-year-old recently moved to the area from the Philippines and is...
Bay Net
Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland
NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay up for auction
MIDDLE HOOPER ISLAND, Md. - If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse -- now is your chance!. The federal government is searching for a new steward to buy the Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. The lighthouse is located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island and...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On August 17, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 44600 block of Joy Chapel Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Katherine Ann Combs, age 37 of Hollywood, pushed and scratched the victim, causing visible injury to the victim. Combs was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
MISSING CHILD: Leilani Andreia Moreno, Age 13; Has Been Located
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Leilani Andreia Moreno. Moreno is a 13 year old black female. She is 5’3″ & 130lbs. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
WJLA
2 Suitland High School students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. One of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his waistband when Prince George’s...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Driving Laws — Knowing When to Stop for School Buses
With school starting for most students in Montgomery County today, MDOT, Zero Deaths Maryland offers the following reminders for when it is and isn’t ok to pass a school bus: We’ve all been there. We see the school bus slowing down, yellow lights flashing, and we panic. Do I stop? Do I keep going? Am I even supposed to stop from this direction?
iheart.com
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/29-9/5: Labor Day, DC Jazz Fest, and the National Book Festival
Happy Labor Day. Yay for three-day weekends! Celebrate the long holiday weekend by watching a Labor Day Parade (Mon, free, Gaithersburg) or head to the Labor Day Mansion Poolooza (Mon, $20+, Potomac) to take a splash into a pool and enjoy a cookout. You can also enjoy food and fun at this Labor Day Festival (Mon, free, Greenbelt) or see some cool cars at the Labor Day Car Show (Mon, free, Fairfax).
D.C. Victim Robbed At Gunpoint, Then Shot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint, and after he did not comply...
WTOP
Teen charged with manslaughter in death of Suitland girl, 17
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon of a 17-year-old girl near Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland. The victim has been identified as Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland.. Police said officers were responding to reports...
Wbaltv.com
See who's performing at this year's Maryland State Fair
TIMONIUM, Md. — There is still time to get your tickets for a number of concerts happening at the Maryland State Fair. Starting on Sept. 9 and throughout that weekend - fairgoers can see Nelly, Niko Moon, Lauren Alaina and the Styx perform at the fairgrounds. Prices for the...
