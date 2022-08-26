ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Bay Net

Southern Marylander House Hunting After $50,000 FAST PLAY Win

LANDOVER, Md. – A White Plains resident who loves to play Mega Millions and Powerball has a new fondness for FAST PLAY games. He just won a $100,000 top prize on a FAST PLAY Towering 10s ticket. The 57-year-old recently moved to the area from the Philippines and is...
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Maryland Driving Laws — Knowing When to Stop for School Buses

With school starting for most students in Montgomery County today, MDOT, Zero Deaths Maryland offers the following reminders for when it is and isn’t ok to pass a school bus: We’ve all been there. We see the school bus slowing down, yellow lights flashing, and we panic. Do I stop? Do I keep going? Am I even supposed to stop from this direction?
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland

Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Things to Do in the DC Area 8/29-9/5: Labor Day, DC Jazz Fest, and the National Book Festival

Happy Labor Day. Yay for three-day weekends! Celebrate the long holiday weekend by watching a Labor Day Parade (Mon, free, Gaithersburg) or head to the Labor Day Mansion Poolooza (Mon, $20+, Potomac) to take a splash into a pool and enjoy a cookout. You can also enjoy food and fun at this Labor Day Festival (Mon, free, Greenbelt) or see some cool cars at the Labor Day Car Show (Mon, free, Fairfax).
LIFESTYLE
WTOP

Teen charged with manslaughter in death of Suitland girl, 17

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon of a 17-year-old girl near Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland. The victim has been identified as Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland.​. Police said officers were responding to reports...
SUITLAND, MD
Wbaltv.com

See who's performing at this year's Maryland State Fair

TIMONIUM, Md. — There is still time to get your tickets for a number of concerts happening at the Maryland State Fair. Starting on Sept. 9 and throughout that weekend - fairgoers can see Nelly, Niko Moon, Lauren Alaina and the Styx perform at the fairgrounds. Prices for the...

