City Council to Vote on Re-Balanced Ward Map

The Aurora City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, to adopt a final ward map.

During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Aurora City Council deliberated on several options for potential new ward maps and voted unanimously to pass the redistricting ordinance by selecting proposed Map 2A, with an amendment that shifted several census blocks from Ward 3 to Ward 9.

However, as the Consultant was finalizing the analytics for the final map the following day, the consultant discovered that the amendment caused the total population of Ward 3 to fall below the permissible threshold level.

To re-balance the map, the census blocks must remain in Ward 3, as denoted in the original Map 2A.

For transparency and to finalize the redistricting process, the City Council is expected to vote to adopt Map 2A, as initially introduced and which has been continually available for public review since August 14 on the City’s website at www.aurora-il.org/ProposedWardMaps.

In addition, the City Council will consider technical amendments to the Ordinance adopting the map that reflect the Council’s position on disputing the 2020 Census results, efforts to conduct a special census, direction with respect to a subsequent redistricting of the wards of the City following a special census, and other matters related to the implementation of the new map.

The Special City Council Meeting will be held at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, and live-streamed at www.facebook.com/CityofAuroraIL.