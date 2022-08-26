ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

City Council to Vote on Re-Balanced Ward Map

Aurora, Illinois
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SN1xU_0hWb8KQu00

The Aurora City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, to adopt a final ward map.

During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Aurora City Council deliberated on several options for potential new ward maps and voted unanimously to pass the redistricting ordinance by selecting proposed Map 2A, with an amendment that shifted several census blocks from Ward 3 to Ward 9.

However, as the Consultant was finalizing the analytics for the final map the following day, the consultant discovered that the amendment caused the total population of Ward 3 to fall below the permissible threshold level.

To re-balance the map, the census blocks must remain in Ward 3, as denoted in the original Map 2A.

For transparency and to finalize the redistricting process, the City Council is expected to vote to adopt Map 2A, as initially introduced and which has been continually available for public review since August 14 on the City’s website at www.aurora-il.org/ProposedWardMaps.

In addition, the City Council will consider technical amendments to the Ordinance adopting the map that reflect the Council’s position on disputing the 2020 Census results, efforts to conduct a special census, direction with respect to a subsequent redistricting of the wards of the City following a special census, and other matters related to the implementation of the new map.

The Special City Council Meeting will be held at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, and live-streamed at www.facebook.com/CityofAuroraIL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Wards#Census#Politics Local#City Council To Vote#The Aurora City Council#The City Council Meeting
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy