volusia.org
County seeks Citizens Academy recruits
Applications are being accepted for Volusia County’s Citizens Academy, a free program designed to educate citizens about county government operations. The academy will be offered through a mix of in-person sessions, online information and field trips to Volusia County facilities, including the Marine Science Center, DeBary Hall Historic Site, Emergency Operations Center, Tomoka Landfill and the Fire Rescue Training Center. Classes will be held online from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays for 12 weeks beginning Sept. 22.
volusia.org
Airport, VSO deputies launch K9s and K9s program
The traveling public expects a high degree of security when going through our nation’s airports. Safety and security are of the highest priority at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). The airport partners with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, which includes 24-hour coverage with a K9 team—the airport has four K9 teams in all.
volusia.org
Votran Labor Day schedule changes
Votran will operate a limited-service schedule on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. Riders are encouraged to plan their travel in advance. Routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15, and 17 will operate on a regular Sunday schedule from the Intermodal Transportation Facility at the Ocean Center. Routes 5, 6, 7,...
volusia.org
Stay, play and enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life, and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety has some tips to ensure a safe and labor-free experience.
