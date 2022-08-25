Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
MNSO vs. PPRUY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) and Kering SA (PPRUY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
NASDAQ
What Makes Clean Harbors (CLH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Why FaZe Holdings Stock Is Shooting Higher Today
Shares of esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE) were soaring in early trading on Tuesday, with exceedingly high trading volume. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 11 million shares had traded hands, according to Yahoo! Finance, compared to a three-month average of 1 million shares in daily trading volume. FaZe stock was consequently up 19%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened the day up as much as 13% as yesterday's rally seemed set to continue today. However, that surge quickly faded, and as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was actually down 3.9%, mirroring a sell-off in the broad market as the S&P 500 was down more than 1% after opening the day in positive territory.
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock?
Investors in ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy (AEIS) Stock Options
Investors in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $100.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear
As a business, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is striving to revolutionize the world of consumer credit. As a stock, Upstart is striving to reverse a price plunge that has accelerated in 2022. The stock hit an all-time pricing high above $401 per share in October 2021, but it now trades in the $25 range -- representing a drop of roughly 94%. Much of that drop came in 2022 with the price down 83% since the start of the year.
NASDAQ
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
NASDAQ
Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At HCW Biologics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2022: APO,BMO,BMO.TO,HPP,PKBK
Financial stocks trimmed a small portion of their earlier losses, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%...
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish
Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
Comments / 0