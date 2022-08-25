ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
MNSO vs. PPRUY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) and Kering SA (PPRUY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
What Makes Clean Harbors (CLH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why FaZe Holdings Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

Shares of esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE) were soaring in early trading on Tuesday, with exceedingly high trading volume. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 11 million shares had traded hands, according to Yahoo! Finance, compared to a three-month average of 1 million shares in daily trading volume. FaZe stock was consequently up 19%.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened the day up as much as 13% as yesterday's rally seemed set to continue today. However, that surge quickly faded, and as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was actually down 3.9%, mirroring a sell-off in the broad market as the S&P 500 was down more than 1% after opening the day in positive territory.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock?

Investors in ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Implied Volatility Surging for Advanced Energy (AEIS) Stock Options

Investors in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $100.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

As a business, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is striving to revolutionize the world of consumer credit. As a stock, Upstart is striving to reverse a price plunge that has accelerated in 2022. The stock hit an all-time pricing high above $401 per share in October 2021, but it now trades in the $25 range -- representing a drop of roughly 94%. Much of that drop came in 2022 with the price down 83% since the start of the year.
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning

A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2

The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today

Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At HCW Biologics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief...
Financial Sector Update for 08/30/2022: APO,BMO,BMO.TO,HPP,PKBK

Financial stocks trimmed a small portion of their earlier losses, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.4%...
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish

Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
