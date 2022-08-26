For children with hematologic malignancies, a fever may indicate a deadly bloodstream infection and should be addressed as soon as possible. “One of the primary things we educate our patients and families on is that they need to notify us at the first sign of fever, because it’s a hallmark of impending infection in patients with cancer,” Sung Won Choi, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan, told Healio. “These patients have weakened immune systems, and their ability to fight off infections is compromised. It can cause major problems if a fever is not addressed.”

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO