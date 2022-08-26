ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

PAH management emphasizing right heart function in pregnancy led to better clinical outcomes

Multidisciplinary and tailored management of pulmonary arterial hypertension in pregnancy that emphasizes optimized right heart function before birth may lead to better clinical outcomes in a referral pulmonary hypertension center. “Pulmonary hypertension management during pregnancy, as with the management of other cardiovascular disorders in pregnancy, should be aimed at optimizing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
healio.com

Battery-related ED visits doubled last decade, study finds

Battery-related ED visits for children doubled from 2010 to 2019 compared with 1990 to 2009, according to a study published in Pediatrics. Co-author Mark D. Chandler, MPH, is senior research associated at the Maryland-based Safe Kids Worldwide. “My interest was piqued when I came across a study published a decade...
KIDS
healio.com

Milvexian appears safe for secondary prevention of stroke

In the AXIOMATIC-SSP trial, milvexian, a novel factor XIa inhibitor, was protective against ischemic stroke with no increased risk for intracranial hemorrhage compared with placebo in patients requiring secondary prevention. “Milvexian ... has the potential to reduce stroke without an increase in intracranial hemorrhage,” Mukul Sharma, MD, MSc, deputy director...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
healio.com

Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss for patients with sleep apnea, obesity

Multimodal telemonitoring may aid in weight loss efforts by patients with obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, according to a study published in Chest. “The present study shows that among obstructive sleep apnea patients with obesity, implementation of a remote feedback program on multimodal self-monitored data can enhance body weight reduction compared to feedback on CPAP adherence only,” Kimihiko Murase, MD, from the department of respiratory medicine at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University, Tokyo, and colleagues wrote.
WEIGHT LOSS
healio.com

Wearable device may improve at-home temperature monitoring of children with cancer

For children with hematologic malignancies, a fever may indicate a deadly bloodstream infection and should be addressed as soon as possible. “One of the primary things we educate our patients and families on is that they need to notify us at the first sign of fever, because it’s a hallmark of impending infection in patients with cancer,” Sung Won Choi, MD, MS, professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan, told Healio. “These patients have weakened immune systems, and their ability to fight off infections is compromised. It can cause major problems if a fever is not addressed.”
CANCER
healio.com

Short nightly sleep duration tied to obesity in adolescents

Adolescents who sleep fewer hours at night had a higher prevalence of overweight and obesity compared with those who slept for the guideline-recommended 8 hours per night, according to a new study. In addition, researchers reported that few adolescents aged 12, 14 and 16 years achieved guideline-recommended sleep duration. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

ASH to present honorific awards to 12 hematologists

Several hematologists will be honored during this year’s ASH Annual Meeting, scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in New Orleans. ASH’s honorific awards recognize clinicians and scientists who have made important contributions to the field. “We applaud this year’s honorific award recipients, all of whom have made tremendous contributions to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regrow Hair#Hair Loss#Natural Hair#Hair Growth#Body Hair
healio.com

Initial invasive strategy did not improve survival at 5 years in advanced CKD with ischemia

Routine coronary angiography with revascularization when appropriate did not reduce 5-year mortality risk in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and ischemia compared with an initial strategy of medical therapy. Data from an interim, 5-year analysis of the ongoing ISCEHMIA-CKD trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Neighborhood environmental factors influence physical activity in people with COPD

Population density, pedestrian street length and slope and nitrogen dioxide exposure were all associated with physical activity levels and exercise capacity of patients with COPD living in highly populated areas, researchers reported. “The ecological model of the determinants of physical activity suggests a major role for factors in the ‘environmental’...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
healio.com

Liver transplant recipients gain up to 17 life-years from living donors vs. donor waitlist

A case-control study in JAMA Surgery revealed that patients with end-stage liver disease had a 34% reduction in mortality after living-donor liver transplantation compared with patients who remained on a wait list for a deceased donor. Researchers wrote that the survival benefit of living-donor liver transplantation (LDLT), especially in patients...
HEALTH
healio.com

INVICTUS trial supports vitamin K antagonists for rheumatic heart disease-associated AF

In patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation, vitamin K antagonist therapy was associated with a lower rate of ischemic stroke and mortality compared with rivaroxaban, without increasing risk for major bleeding. “Vitamin K antagonists should remain the standard of care for rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation,” Ganesan Karthikeyan, MD,...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Skipping breakfast may impact children's psychosocial health

Skipping breakfast was associated with increased odds of psychosocial behavioral issues in children. Eating breakfast away from home was shown to be nearly as harmful as skipping it altogether. Some foods like yogurt, coffee and cereals were associated with a lower likelihood for psychosocial problems. Eating a healthy breakfast can...
HEALTH
healio.com

Bronchoscopy use in adults with acute respiratory failure increased in recent years

From 2012 to 2018, bronchoscopy use increased among hospitalized patients in the U.S. treated with invasive mechanical ventilation, researchers reported in Chest. “Despite being an established, widely available and multi-purpose procedure, there are limited guidelines to inform how and when to use bronchoscopy in the ICU. For some potential indications ... there is strong evidence that bronchoscopy is not beneficial,” Max T. Wayne, MD, pulmonologist in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and colleagues wrote.
HEALTH SERVICES
healio.com

Smartphone-based screening doubles detection rate of treatment-relevant AF

Among middle-aged and older adults at increased risk for stroke, home-based digital screening using a smartphone more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant atrial fibrillation vs. usual care. “A scalable, digital screening strategy using normal smartphones more than doubles the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in a broad, at-risk...
CELL PHONES
healio.com

Finerenone reduces sudden cardiac death risk in type 2 diabetes, CKD: FIDELITY

A subanalysis of the FIDELITY trial showed finerenone reduced risk for all-cause and CV mortality, including sudden cardiac death, compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The beneficial effect of finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer), a selective nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, was consistent in trial participants...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy