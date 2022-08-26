ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvingweekly.com

A 5-year-old Child and a Teenager Dead in Drive-By Shooting at North Fort Worth Home

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 2:00pm on August 28 at a house in north Fort Worth. At 2:14pm, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS were called to a house in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive near Boswell High School. When crews arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man

An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
RED OAK, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Police Work Major Alcohol Related Accident on 183/Beltline Rd

Before Irving Police could even officially begin "Saturation Saturday", there was an alcohol involved major crash on Westbound SH183 and Belt Line Rd. "That victim is probably going to have a broken back,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves. The driver responsible is suspected of drinking and driving with...
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mathis, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
irvingweekly.com

Irving ISD Teacher Named One of Six Texas Teacher of the Year Finalists

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) has announced that six outstanding educators from across Texas have been chosen as finalists in the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year program, and one of the finalists for the elementary teacher honor is Irving ISD’s very own Shelley Jeoffroy, fifth-grade math teacher at Brown Elementary School.
IRVING, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving-based US Oral Surgery Management Moves into Illinois

Irving-based U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has inked a new partnership with Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. The oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice is located in Carol Stream, near Chicago, Illinois. It is the company’s first partner practice in the state. Founded in 2017, USOSM is the oldest and largest company of its kind, and it now has partner practices spanning 21 states.
IRVING, TX
irvingweekly.com

Transit Providers to Survey Riders to Gauge Demand and Meet Passenger Needs

The first phase of a regionwide transit survey will begin in September, as Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), Trinity Metro and Arlington Via passengers are asked to help planners determine the demand on the system and potential future improvements. Funded through a partnership between the North Central Texas Council of...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex Trafficking#Prison#U S Attorneys#Violent Crime#Hsi
irvingweekly.com

Irving-Based RailPros is Growing Fast with Plans to Hire 200 Employees This Year

Even a global pandemic couldn't slow down the growth of RailPros. Ken Koff, CEO of the Irving company, fondly remembers when the executive team high-fived each other after crossing the 200-employee mark. Today, the company has more than 900 employees and intends to hire 200 by the end of this year. Koff declined to disclose revenue but said the company has a 30% compounded annual growth rate dating back to 2005.
IRVING, TX
irvingweekly.com

Registration Now Open for Irving Aquatics Learn-to-swim Program

All fall sessions of Irving Aquatics learn-to-swim program are now open for registration. Reasons why your child should learn to swim are many and varied. You need to give your child the chance to learn to swim. The most important reason is that swimming is the only sport which can...
IRVING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy