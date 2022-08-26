Even a global pandemic couldn't slow down the growth of RailPros. Ken Koff, CEO of the Irving company, fondly remembers when the executive team high-fived each other after crossing the 200-employee mark. Today, the company has more than 900 employees and intends to hire 200 by the end of this year. Koff declined to disclose revenue but said the company has a 30% compounded annual growth rate dating back to 2005.

IRVING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO