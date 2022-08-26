Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bethanyclipper.com
Richard C. Lewis, 1931-2022
Bethany, MO: Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO....
bethanyclipper.com
‘Pioneer Press’ keeps Calamity Jane’s memory alive
Princeton, MO: Volunteers have published the latest edition of the Pioneer Press, which comes out annually before the Calamity Jane Days festival in Princeton on Sept. 16-18. This year’s publication honors Mercer County native Robert Kauffman who has coordinated the Pioneer Press for the past several years. The 24-page...
bethanyclipper.com
Directors re-elected to new terms at GRM meeting
Bethany, MO: The 2022 annual meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks was held at 10 a.m. August 17, 2022, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Missouri. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!. No votes so...
bethanyclipper.com
North Harrison tax levy remains unchanged
Eagleville, MO: The North Harrison School Board met on Wednesday, August 17. The board approved the 2022-23 tax rate at $4.50 per $100 assessed valuation, which is the same rate as the previous school year. Fifty cents of that rate will be dedicated to Fund 40 for capital projects. How...
Comments / 0