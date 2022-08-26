Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk soars in MF7 debut, sweeping Patton
It’s just one of 12 conference games, and the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference isn’t exactly a league full of pushovers. That said, Polk County’s league debut Tuesday delivered a message that the Wolverines are likely going to be a factor in the conference race. An outstanding defensive...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk sweeps A.C. Reynolds in final prep for conference opener
Polk County’s Mountain Foothills 7 Conference schedule promises to be a challenging 12-match grind. The Wolverines’ non-conference slate should have them ready for that road ahead. Polk County continued its non-conference success against larger schools, sweeping A.C. Reynolds 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 Monday in Fairview. The Wolverines improved to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk Middle’s second-half surge secures season-opening success
Neither a very warm August afternoon nor Canton Middle could spoil Polk County Middle’s home soccer opener on Monday. The Wolverines tallied twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 win over Canton in a Blue Ridge Conference battle at Utz Field in the season opener for both teams.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum rolls over Berea on the road
A lightning delay and a fast start from Berea couldn’t slow down the Landrum Cardinals in their season opener as they pulled off a rare victory over an Upstate 4A football program. The final score was 34-3. After a two-hour lightning delay that postponed most of the region’s games,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Ache Around The Lake scheduled for October 22
The annual Ache Around The Lake road races are set for October 22 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Lanier in Tryon. The race schedule this year includes the traditional 8K, the two-mile Ouch and the 1-mile kid’s fun run. The 8K course weaves around Lake Lanier and takes part in two states, North and South Carolina, on its hilly trek.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Results are in: New Tryon Dog Mayor announced Friday night
TRYON––On Friday evening, officials announced Judy Booty as the new Tryon Dog Mayor. Voting began online days before the election, and people also had the option to vote in person at the event, which coincided with Tryon Downtown Development Association’s Fourth Friday event. There was a pet...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Veterans Services to hold free breakfast for veterans and first responders
In remembrance of the events of September 11, 2001, Polk County Veterans Services will be holding a free breakfast for any veterans and first responders in the area. All veterans, current service members, and first responders who live in the area are invited. The breakfast will take place on Friday, September 9, at 8 a.m., at the Meeting Place, located at 75 Carmel Ln., in Columbus.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Enrollment soars as Polk County Schools reports smooth first day of classes
Smiling faces – and a lot of them – were the norm Monday morning as the 2022-23 school year shifted into full speed ahead for Polk County Schools. While Polk County Early College opened its doors on August 10, all remaining schools welcomed students Monday for the first time and enjoyed a smooth start to the school year on all campuses.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum Market Pavilion to hold Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair
‘Wheels are in motion’ for seasonal market to debut this November. LANDRUM––This November, the Landrum Market Pavilion is transitioning from their summer farmers market to a holiday market called Winter Market and Holiday Craft Fair. Lisa Gunter, Volunteer Manager of Landrum Farmers Market, says that last year...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Harold Lee Williams
Columbus— Harold Lee Williams, 68, passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born and raised in Polk County, Harold was the son of the late Jonathan Arnold and Ruth Edwards Williams. He worked as an electrician until his retirement. Harold was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was proud of being a born-again Christian. He loved “loafing” around Polk County, making people laugh, and enjoyed serving the Lord through mission work. He was a loving husband and father.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
PACT Act delivers to America’s veterans
COLUMBUS — Polk County Veterans have access to a vital resource when it comes to benefits related to their service. Polk County’s Veteran Service Officer, Gina Cashion, has assisted numerous veterans over the years in navigating the processes and paperwork to submit claims to the VA and is ready to assist more veterans following the passage of the PACT Act.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Scam Alert: Residents receiving scam calls, caller claims to be Spartanburg Sheriff
UPSTATE––Residents of Spartanburg County have been receiving phone calls in which someone is posing as Sheriff Chuck Wright. According to Lieutenant Kevin Bobo at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, sergeants received at least four calls last week from citizens stating that a male claiming to be Sheriff Wright has called them and told them that they are under some sort of investigation.
