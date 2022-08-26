Columbus— Harold Lee Williams, 68, passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born and raised in Polk County, Harold was the son of the late Jonathan Arnold and Ruth Edwards Williams. He worked as an electrician until his retirement. Harold was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was proud of being a born-again Christian. He loved “loafing” around Polk County, making people laugh, and enjoyed serving the Lord through mission work. He was a loving husband and father.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO