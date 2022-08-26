Read full article on original website
Related
Judge limits how Alex Murdaugh reviews evidence before trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge sided with prosecutors who asked him to put strict controls on how. defense can review evidence before the disgraced lawyer's murder trial in the deaths of his wife and son. Monday's contentious hearing started with one of Murdaugh's lawyers interrupting Deputy...
Investment regulators accuse Greg Lindberg of fraud
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a. -based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over. $75 million. through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. filed a civil complaint in.
U.S. Attorney: Florida resident charged in alleged MJ Capital financing Ponzi scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Twenty-nine-year-old Pavel Ramon Ruiz Hernandez has been charged in South Florida federal court with conspiring to commit wire fraud through an investment Ponzi fraud scheme linked to MJ Capital Funding, LLC ("MJ Capital Funding"). According to the allegations in the information, MJ Capital Funding was...
NC billionaire with previously scrapped bribery conviction gets new trial in March [The Charlotte Observer]
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg , whose 2020 conviction for attempting to bribe a. official was overturned in June due to improper jury instructions by his judge, will return to the. Charlotte. federal courthouse in March for his new trial. The tentative. March 6, 2023. , trial date was publicly announced...
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Definition Vehicle Insurance Brings Safety and Rewards-Driven Insurance Option to Florida Fleet Owners
(HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, today announced its expansion into. . Small to midsize trucking fleets in the state can now use HDVI's innovative telematics-based insurance solutions to receive safety coaching and lower insurance costs. Over 85% of. Florida. communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods,...
Make sure you are ready to spot contractor fraud
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) Hurricane season has been quiet with only three tropical storms so far in 2022, but peak season activity is beginning. forecasts a total of 18 storms, including the three named storms that have already formed, before the season ends on. Nov. 30. . More storms mean...
KMOV
Loophole in Missouri law means employers may be off the hook if you die on the job
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Working in Missouri comes with the risk that if you die on the job, your employer could be off the hook. It’s something that a recent lawsuit is putting a spotlight on and leaving some questioning if there is a loophole in state law. Currently,...
Rep. Spanberger Releases Report Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Soon Lower Healthcare Costs for Virginia Families & Seniors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger today released a new, district-specific report detailing how the Inflation Reduction Act -- now law -- will lower prescription drug costs for seniors and increase savings on health insurance premiums for families in. Virginia's. Seventh District. . "For far too long,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ambac Defeats Summary Judgment Motion and Obtains Trial Date in Fraud Case Against Countrywide and Bank of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include. issued a decision denying Countrywide’s motion for summary judgment in the case entitled. Ambac Assurance Corporation. and the Segregated Account of. Ambac Assurance Corporation. v. Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. ,. Countrywide Securities Corp. ,
Rising drug prices are choking Mississippi's insurance plan. Lawmakers aren't sure what to do. [Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo]
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (Tupelo) Aug. 30—JACKSON — Lawmakers explored ways to reduce taxpayer burden to the insurance plan that covers state employees, but the conversation largely turned toward scrutinizing the practices of drug middlemen. "Over the last 10 years, the cost of pharmaceuticals to the state health...
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
KMBC.com
Missouri voters now required to show government ID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Government Technology
New Law Forces Removal of Missouri Public Contracting Website
(TNS) — Gov. Mike Parson's administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration's procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract award information from public access for privacy reasons.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
University of Louisville School of Medicine Researcher Describes Advances in Antibiotics (Recurrent Antibiotic Use in Kentucky Children With 6 Years of Continuous Medicaid Enrollment): Drugs and Therapies – Antibiotics
-- A new study on antibiotics is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Little is known about the distribution of antibiotic use in individual children over time.”. Financial supporters for this research include Kentucky Cabinet For Health. And Family Services. :...
NH insurance regulators recover $2.3 million in overbilling, denied claims [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]
Aug. 30—State insurance regulators recovered over $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, bringing a record level of fines against companies over the last year, newly-released data shows. The New Hampshire Insurance Department. (NHID) reports its. Consumer Services Unit. processed 851 consumer complaint investigations, 3,934 assistance...
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0