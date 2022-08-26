ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
InsuranceNewsNet

M Financial, Pacific Life Launch Life Insurance Product for High-Net-Worth Market with Verisk’s FAST Technology Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Financial Group , a leading financial services design and distribution company, and Pacific Life, a leading global insurer, have leveraged Verisk’s FAST platform to develop a new life insurance product with flexible options and pre-configured tax rules designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of. , a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of. “Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurity Offers Plug-and-Play Digital Solutions to Enable P&C Carriers to Meet Emerging Needs of the Insurance Ecosystem

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it is implementing two digital capabilities as part of the. Insurity. portfolio. The first capability is Insurity Connect, a low-code no-code integration platform that supports the integration of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#Credit Insurance#Am Best#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Assurant#Aiz#Assurant P C Group#Fsr#L H#Fl#Assurant P C
InsuranceNewsNet

Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management

SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
InsuranceNewsNet

Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces 2022 Fall Meeting & Business Showcase

PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association. (LIDMA) has announced its 19th Annual Fall Meeting and Business Showcase will take place. LIDMA is the foremost collection of the brightest minds in the life insurance industry with its membership comprised of direct response marketers, entrepreneurs, innovators, producers, carriers, and vendor partners who are driving positive change in life insurance distribution with the goal of closing the coverage gap among families in the US.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022

("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the. The Company announces that the Board of Directors met today,. , and approved the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended. 30 June 2022. . A copy of the approved Half-Yearly Financial Report is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report on form 10-K. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report, including information with respect to our plans and strategy for our business, includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You should read the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in the following discussion and analysis. Business Overview We design, build, and operate Next-Gen datacenters which are designed to provide massive computing power and support high-compute applications. Our first facility was constructed in.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords

New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Culp, Inc. Announces Leadership Addition at Culp Home Fashions, Planned Retirement of Division President Sandy Brown

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Tommy Bruno will be joining the company as Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions, effective September 6, 2022. The company also announced the planned retirement of Sandy Brown, President of the Culp Home Fashions division, effective December 31, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005631/en/ Tommy Bruno was named Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions, effective September 6, 2022. He is expected to assume the role of President of Culp Home Fashions upon the retirement of Sandy Brown on December 31, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

MeasureOne Introduces Insurance Agent Solution, Empowering Agents to Provide Faster, More Accurate Quotes

--News Direct-- MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data platform, today announced the release of a new insurance agent solution, allowing agents to instantly capture their prospects’ declarations, deliver client’s quotes faster, and efficiently grow their book of business. The product expansion comes just a few months after MeasureOne announced its expansion into the.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy