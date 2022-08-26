AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

Read full article on original website
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
Best’s Review: Top 20 U.S. Cyber Insurers, Largest Latin America Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue ofBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the top. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
NMI Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $154 Million Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Agreement
EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has entered into a new excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, subject to customary conditions. The XOL agreement has a treaty inception date of. July 1,...
M Financial, Pacific Life Launch Life Insurance Product for High-Net-Worth Market with Verisk’s FAST Technology Platform
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Financial Group , a leading financial services design and distribution company, and Pacific Life, a leading global insurer, have leveraged Verisk’s FAST platform to develop a new life insurance product with flexible options and pre-configured tax rules designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals.
Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of. , a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of. “Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Wilber-Price Insurance Group
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, has acquired. , a full-service independent insurance agency offering commercial and personal lines solutions, as well as specialty products, for home, auto, crop, life, business, and more in the southern.
Insurity Offers Plug-and-Play Digital Solutions to Enable P&C Carriers to Meet Emerging Needs of the Insurance Ecosystem
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it is implementing two digital capabilities as part of the. Insurity. portfolio. The first capability is Insurity Connect, a low-code no-code integration platform that supports the integration of...
Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Farmers Insurance,MetLife, State Farm
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management
SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
Aon Names Pam Hendrickson to Global M&A and Transaction Solutions Advisory Board, Expanding Size and Scope of Group
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. 's Commercial Risk, Heath and Affinity business in EMEA and current. , former global managing partner at Allen & Overy;. Robin Lawther. ,. Student Housing. owner and board member of. Standard Chartered PLC. ,. Nordea Bank. and. Ashurst LLP. ; and. Claudio...
Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces 2022 Fall Meeting & Business Showcase
PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association. (LIDMA) has announced its 19th Annual Fall Meeting and Business Showcase will take place. LIDMA is the foremost collection of the brightest minds in the life insurance industry with its membership comprised of direct response marketers, entrepreneurs, innovators, producers, carriers, and vendor partners who are driving positive change in life insurance distribution with the goal of closing the coverage gap among families in the US.
Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers and Policyholders
Company teams with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit to deliver the industry's first total loss valuation solution with integrated loan payoff capabilities and automated tax and fee calculations. SAN DIEGO. ,. Aug. 30, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty...
Approval of Half Yearly Report 2022
("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the. The Company announces that the Board of Directors met today,. , and approved the unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report of the Company for the six-month period ended. 30 June 2022. . A copy of the approved Half-Yearly Financial Report is...
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report on form 10-K. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report, including information with respect to our plans and strategy for our business, includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You should read the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in the following discussion and analysis. Business Overview We design, build, and operate Next-Gen datacenters which are designed to provide massive computing power and support high-compute applications. Our first facility was constructed in.
SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords
New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
Culp, Inc. Announces Leadership Addition at Culp Home Fashions, Planned Retirement of Division President Sandy Brown
HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Tommy Bruno will be joining the company as Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions, effective September 6, 2022. The company also announced the planned retirement of Sandy Brown, President of the Culp Home Fashions division, effective December 31, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005631/en/ Tommy Bruno was named Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions, effective September 6, 2022. He is expected to assume the role of President of Culp Home Fashions upon the retirement of Sandy Brown on December 31, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hartford's Christopher Swift, Beth Costello To Speak At The KBW Insurance Conference On Sept. 7
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. A webcast of the event will be available, along with a replay, for at least 90 days following the event athttps://ir.thehartford.com. About The. Hartford. The. Hartford. is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than...
MeasureOne Introduces Insurance Agent Solution, Empowering Agents to Provide Faster, More Accurate Quotes
--News Direct-- MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data platform, today announced the release of a new insurance agent solution, allowing agents to instantly capture their prospects’ declarations, deliver client’s quotes faster, and efficiently grow their book of business. The product expansion comes just a few months after MeasureOne announced its expansion into the.
