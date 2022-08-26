ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
The Conversation U.S.

Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it? We are a team of architectural and building systems engineers who used energy models that simulate heat transfer and A/C system performance to tackle this perennial question: Will you need to remove more heat from your home by continuously removing heat throughout...
ELECTRONICS
Real Homes

10 house plant mistakes you can avoid, according to a soil researcher

For a happy green home, you'll want to avoid these house plant mistakes to ensure that your indoor garden stays lush and healthy. While there are some house plants that are relatively carefree, we know all too well that it's easy to slip up, leading to problems like yellowing, frazzled leaves, or even more dramatically, plant death.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Why Artificial Turf Is Never the Answer

In recent years, there has been much discussion over the harm caused by traditional neatly mown grass lawns, especially those maintained in areas where this would never have been the natural ground cover. This has led some to answer with the proposal that artificial turf is more "eco-friendly" than a...
GARDENING
scitechdaily.com

A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials

An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

Marshmallow Plants Are Known for Their Healing Properties—Here's How to Grow and Care for Them

If you love gardening, then you likely do a little experimenting with the greenery you grow every now and then. When it comes to adding to your garden come the fall, consider sowing marshmallow plants. While you might think of making s'mores when growing the plants, they are not what you think. Formally called Althaea officinalis, these plants bloom in the springtime and have been known to reduce inflammation, according to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Plus, they are not too hard to grow, so long as you plant them with access to direct sunlight and moist soil.
GARDENING
CarBuzz.com

Scientists Discover Way To Recharge EV Batteries In 10 Minutes

Electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are enjoying great popularity as consumers slowly switch over to battery power. But, as with anything, there are drawbacks. Not everyone can charge their vehicle at home and some have to rely on fast chargers along their commute. When plugged into a 350 kW charger, Hyundai claims its handsome EV can charge from 10% - 80% in a mere 18 minutes. That's impressive.
TECHNOLOGY

