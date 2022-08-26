World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance

Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Forestry Mutual Insurance Company. (FMIC) (. Raleigh, NC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
NMI Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $154 Million Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Agreement
EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has entered into a new excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, subject to customary conditions. The XOL agreement has a treaty inception date of. July 1,...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Wilber-Price Insurance Group
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, has acquired. , a full-service independent insurance agency offering commercial and personal lines solutions, as well as specialty products, for home, auto, crop, life, business, and more in the southern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best’s Review: Top 20 U.S. Cyber Insurers, Largest Latin America Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue ofBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the top. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
M Financial, Pacific Life Launch Life Insurance Product for High-Net-Worth Market with Verisk’s FAST Technology Platform
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Financial Group , a leading financial services design and distribution company, and Pacific Life, a leading global insurer, have leveraged Verisk’s FAST platform to develop a new life insurance product with flexible options and pre-configured tax rules designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals.
Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers
--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
SageSure Welcomes John Lummis as EVP of Capital & Risk Management
SageSure, the managing general underwriter committed to protecting catastrophe-exposed property, today announced the appointment of. as Executive Vice President of Capital and Risk Management. Lummis brings more than 25 years of experience in senior executive, advisory, and investment roles within the property and casualty insurance industry, including his positions as the CFO and COO of.
Aon Names Pam Hendrickson to Global M&A and Transaction Solutions Advisory Board, Expanding Size and Scope of Group
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. 's Commercial Risk, Heath and Affinity business in EMEA and current. , former global managing partner at Allen & Overy;. Robin Lawther. ,. Student Housing. owner and board member of. Standard Chartered PLC. ,. Nordea Bank. and. Ashurst LLP. ; and. Claudio...
Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers and Policyholders
Company teams with LossExpress and Claim Toolkit to deliver the industry's first total loss valuation solution with integrated loan payoff capabilities and automated tax and fee calculations. SAN DIEGO. ,. Aug. 30, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM Best to Participate in Panel Discussion on Reinsurance Utilization at NAMIC’s Annual Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Richard Attanasio will participate in a panel discussion on reinsurance pricing and utilization decisions during the NAMIC 127th Annual Convention, which will be held in person in. Dallas, TX. , from Sept. 18-2l, 2022. Attanasio will participate in a panel session, titled, “Reinsurance Food Chain,”...
Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of. , a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of. “Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the.
Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bobsin, Angela Rachelle ( Scottsdale, AZ , US),. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Breeze Disability Insurance Platform Now Available to Appalachian Underwriters Network
With the partnership, thousands of agents and brokers can offer online disability insurance via Breeze's turnkey platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze, the insurtech simplifying how disability insurance is bought and sold, announced today a new partnership with leading insurance wholesaler. . (AUI). Health-licensed agents and brokers partnered with AUI can now...
Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces 2022 Fall Meeting & Business Showcase
PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association. (LIDMA) has announced its 19th Annual Fall Meeting and Business Showcase will take place. LIDMA is the foremost collection of the brightest minds in the life insurance industry with its membership comprised of direct response marketers, entrepreneurs, innovators, producers, carriers, and vendor partners who are driving positive change in life insurance distribution with the goal of closing the coverage gap among families in the US.
The Hartford's Christopher Swift, Beth Costello To Speak At The KBW Insurance Conference On Sept. 7
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. A webcast of the event will be available, along with a replay, for at least 90 days following the event athttps://ir.thehartford.com. About The. Hartford. The. Hartford. is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than...
Investor Meetings with Dowling & Partners Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Certain statements made during this presentation, as well as included in this document, are not historical facts and may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections which management believes are reasonable but by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward- looking statements.
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Farmers Insurance,MetLife, State Farm
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0