For a trip you won’t forget, bring the whole family to Springfield, Illinois. Amusement abounds with historical sites, retail shops, delicious food and so much more. History buffs won’t want to miss the abundance of Abraham Lincoln attractions. Explore galleries, theaters and historic displays at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Walk the streets of Lincoln’s New Salem, visit the restored Lincoln Home and explore the Old State Capitol where Lincoln rose to prominence. Finish off your presidential tour with a visit to the Lincoln Tomb, where lies the remains of the 16th president of the United States, along with his wife and sons.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO