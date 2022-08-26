Read full article on original website
WAND TV
New FedEx Ground center bringing jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new FedEx Ground center is coming to Decatur. FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new, 317,000 square-foot distribution center located on North Brush College Road. It is expected to be operational in October with a mix of full and part-time workers.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
legalreader.com
Illinois Kroger Store is Shut Down after Asbestos is Found
Illinois Kroger store remains closed until asbestos can be properly removed. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. and SSI Services LLC over the alleged improper asbestos removal at a Taylorville grocery store. The suit, filed in Sangamon County, alleges that Kroger and SSI...
Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
wmay.com
Lake Pointe Grill To Close In September
A Springfield restaurant has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. Lake Pointe Grill has operated for 15 years. The restaurant on Toronto Road says its final day of business will be September 24th. A statement posted to Facebook did not offer any additional explanation for...
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
wmay.com
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
Springfield schools on lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
nprillinois.org
Township trustee to run for Springfield City Council
Capital Township Trustee Brad Carlson announced Monday he will be a candidate for Springfield Ward Seven Alderman in next spring’s municipal elections. Carlson, who has also served as Deputy Sangamon County Clerk and Chief of Staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is currently is a policy analyst with the issues staff of the Illinois Senate Republicans. His term as a township trustee runs until 2025.
Breeze-Courier
Balke Named Taylorville Memorial’s July Colleague of the Month
TAYLORVILLE – Deborah Rae Balke, a nursing tech in the acute care unit at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for July. Balke embodies Memorial Health values of safety and integrity by giving special attention to the details involved in her patient care, said Gina Watson, Balke’s co-worker, who nominated her for recognition. For example, Balke makes sure the patient’s call light is within the patient’s reach, said Watson.
timesnewspapers.com
See It All In Springfield
For a trip you won’t forget, bring the whole family to Springfield, Illinois. Amusement abounds with historical sites, retail shops, delicious food and so much more. History buffs won’t want to miss the abundance of Abraham Lincoln attractions. Explore galleries, theaters and historic displays at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Walk the streets of Lincoln’s New Salem, visit the restored Lincoln Home and explore the Old State Capitol where Lincoln rose to prominence. Finish off your presidential tour with a visit to the Lincoln Tomb, where lies the remains of the 16th president of the United States, along with his wife and sons.
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 55 Years In Death Of U.S. Marshal
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the death of a U.S. marshal who attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. 43-year-old Floyd Brown was convicted in April of multiple charges stemming from the 2019 incident that began at a Rockford hotel. Members of the U.S. marshal’s fugitive task force attempted to arrest Brown in his third-floor hotel room, but he fired multiple shots through the door and wall, narrowly missing the officers. Brown then jumped out the window and confronted Deputy Marshal Jacob Keltner in the parking lot.
WAND TV
Police search for person walking around with a gun near Springfield Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area of Cook and New Streets for a report of subject walking with a firearm at approximately 10:07 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Decatur Fire Department responds to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Department extinguished a house on fire late Sunday night. The fire happened around 11 p.m. on Shadow Drive. Dispatchers alerted firefighters that while all occupants escaped, a dog was stuck inside. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and rescue the dog. Investigators said the fire started because […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Illinois Route 29
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29. The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield. According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at...
Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
timesnewspapers.com
Spend A Day In Beautiful Amish Country: Arthur, IL
For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis. Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community...
WAND TV
Jackyl coming to Decatur Nov. 20th
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Back in its heyday the Lincoln Square Theatre in Decatur hosted entertainment like Bob Hope, Alabama and Pure Prairie League. Undergoing major renovations the 106 year old theater will next host 90s band Jackyl and local band Jonny Vodka. Tickets go on sale for the...
Coroner identifies man hit by car on Route 26
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 69-year-old man who died on Friday after he was hit by a car on Route 29. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Gordon Matthews of Springfield. An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that Matthews died from multiple blunt force […]
