New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124. Another year, another Beignet Fest at the Festival Grounds at New Orleans City Park. So, bring your appetite and fill up on delicious, decadent delicacies from traditional sweet treats covered in powdered sugar to savory options bursting with seafood, cheese and more.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO