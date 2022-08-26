Read full article on original website
Johnny burnt toast
5d ago
With a Biden presidency, it seems that federal funds may soon be available to pay for abortions. And we already know that Planned Parenthood is counting on Biden’s help. The organization spent $45 million to get him into office. So how much of government money do you think they'll be spending to keep Whitmer around?
Reply(5)
16
Greg Csercse
5d ago
this whole article is fake news. the poles I'm seeing the Republicans are going to take everything in this state. fact..
Reply(6)
27
DMac McDaniel
5d ago
MAGA Cult Trump Party candidates aren't appealing to most Michiganders. They have no platform or agenda other than the worshipping of Donald Chump & raging fake culture wars. No solutions from the Do Nothing GOP.
Reply(12)
18
Related
Michigan lawmakers implore GOP House leader to investigate colleague’s role in election equipment scandal
State Rep. Rendon is accused of asking multiple clerks in her district to turn over voting equipment for a non-existent investigation by state lawmakers
Detroit News
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on
A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for Lt. Governor to run alongside Dixon
State republicans selected Rep. Shane Hernandez as the party's nominee for Lieutenant Governor to run alongside gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Insider: Top Michigan Democrats may not need to debate GOP opponents, lawmaker suggests
Lansing — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who's gained national attention for her approach to taking on Republican attacks, is contending that top Michigan Democrats don't necessarily need to participate in debates this fall to get their messages out to voters. McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, made the comments...
Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
Workers at Michigan’s largest cannabis company voted to form a union
A Lume Cannabis Co. dispensary in Monroe elected to form a union on Aug. 26
Supreme Court’s abortion case imperils Michigan GOP in upcoming election, poll shows
It's about abortion rights, stupid
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
Whitmer declares energy emergency in Michigan after fire prompts shutdown of Indiana refinery
A fire at BP’s oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, last week has led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift some restrictions on gas in hopes of lessening the impact felt from the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
Comments / 68