ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 68

Johnny burnt toast
5d ago

With a Biden presidency, it seems that federal funds may soon be available to pay for abortions. And we already know that Planned Parenthood is counting on Biden’s help. The organization spent $45 million to get him into office. So how much of government money do you think they'll be spending to keep Whitmer around?

Reply(5)
16
Greg Csercse
5d ago

this whole article is fake news. the poles I'm seeing the Republicans are going to take everything in this state. fact..

Reply(6)
27
DMac McDaniel
5d ago

MAGA Cult Trump Party candidates aren't appealing to most Michiganders. They have no platform or agenda other than the worshipping of Donald Chump & raging fake culture wars. No solutions from the Do Nothing GOP.

Reply(12)
18
Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
1051thebounce.com

4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Joe Biden
US 103.1

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Michigan Attorney General#Election State#Republican
Cars 108

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy