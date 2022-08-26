ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polaris issues “stop riding, stop selling” order on some snowmobile models

MEDINA, MINN. – Minnesota-based Polaris issued a “stop riding and stop selling” order affecting over a quarter-million of its snowmobiles. Officials say they’re cooperating with federal officials on a likely recall and will provide free repairs once the fix is fully tested. The company warns of a fire hazard from degraded fuel in gas tanks, particularly after extended storage. Polaris says the problem has resulted in 30 gas tank ruptures, 16 fires, and one reported injury.
MEDINA, MN

