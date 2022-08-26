Read full article on original website
Thousands in Mississippi’s capital without water after treatment plant fails
(Reuters) – The state of Mississippi on Tuesday was scrambling to bring a long-neglected water treatment plant in its capital city back on line a day after it broke down, leaving about 180,000 residents without potable running water, possibly for days. Governor Tate Reeves on Monday evening declared a...
Trace’s Takes: This Abandoned Church In North Dakota Is Both Terrifying And Beautiful
Why is it that North Dakota seemingly has a wide array of abandoned settlements? From homes, to schools and sometimes even whole towns, North Dakota seems to be a state lost to the passage of time. But, I truly believe time holds secrets that can both bewilder and terrify the human mind. This church will do just that.
Polaris issues “stop riding, stop selling” order on some snowmobile models
MEDINA, MINN. – Minnesota-based Polaris issued a “stop riding and stop selling” order affecting over a quarter-million of its snowmobiles. Officials say they’re cooperating with federal officials on a likely recall and will provide free repairs once the fix is fully tested. The company warns of a fire hazard from degraded fuel in gas tanks, particularly after extended storage. Polaris says the problem has resulted in 30 gas tank ruptures, 16 fires, and one reported injury.
Minnesota #hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears
The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. Researchers with the DNR are monitoring 25 radio-collared black...
