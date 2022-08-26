Read full article on original website
Pat Rath
4d ago
this would be a tremendous loss for my family. we could loose our lives by being forced to change doctors. Not a good time for us. BCBS needs to step up and protect us who have paid premiums for many years!
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
fox13news.com
Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area
BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
Bay News 9
Tampa father admits to shooting kids, Florida condo collapse lawyers awarded $70M+, and shorter, 988 hotline getting more calls
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday. A few spots can still get heavy rain. Scattered thunderstorms will linger through the evening hours again. Temperatures remain tropical,...
Lakeland Regional Set To Welcome Patients To $46 Million Behavioral Health Facility
In the next few weeks, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s Behavioral Health unit will leave two cramped spaces in a building that is more than 50 years old and move into a new, $46 million facility filled with natural light, artwork, special in-patient units, and multiple courtyards. The Harrell...
Crooks pose as TECO employees, trick customers into paying them
It's a twist on an old scheme: crooks are pretending to be with your electric company and threatening to turn off your electricity if you don't pay immediately.
suncoastnews.com
Some Tarpon Springs leaders not on board with plan for Anclote River Park restaurant
TARPON SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners expressed concern over the potential increased water traffic and noise generated by the proposed construction of a 22,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor restaurant in Holiday on the Anclote River. The Pasco County Commission on Aug. 8 approved a proposed resort-style restaurant at Anclote River Park...
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
tornadopix.com
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based payment model, but not without criticism | Food News | Tampa
In the sleepy beach town of Dunedin, a new restaurant worker compensation paradigm rocks the boat. The changes are being implemented today at the Black Pearl, located downtown at 315 Main St. The same changes are already in the Living Room and Sonder Social Club are all within a mile of each other.
Pasco residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn't help stop flooding
Pasco County has a stormwater pump on Westport Drive in Port Richey, but even with the pump on and a public works crew there, the street still floods.
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
Labor Day Events And Activities In The Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Labor Day Weekend is ahead – what are your family plans? Are you looking for a fun way to enjoy the extended weekend with family and friends? Here are a few events you can plan on for this Labor Day weekend. Bier Fest at Busch
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
MacKenzie Scott gives $44M to foster care non-profit, includes Tampa Bay Friends of the Children
A Tampa children's mentorship program received part of a big multimillion donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents
TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
Hillsborough schools and teachers end stalemate, head back to negotiations after referendum defeat
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the weekend, a recount made it official. Hillsborough County’s referendum that would’ve increased property taxes for teacher raises failed by a razor-thin margin. With that defeat now certain, 10 Tampa Bay has learned that the school district and the teachers union were going...
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
Beerbusters, a nostalgic movie rental bar, soft opens in Pinellas Park this week
Craft beer, niche mid-2000s films, movie snacks and board games will soon live under the same roof.
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
