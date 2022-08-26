ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

KEYS BUSINESS: ISLAMORADA CANNABIS STORE HELPS PEOPLE & PETS

“When we hear customers say, ‘This works so well for me,’ it’s always a delight,” said Patti Lindback, co-founder and co-owner of Islamorada Hemp Co. To mention only the business’ healing products wouldn’t do the store justice, as it is beautifully curated and has a friendly and highly educated staff.
ISLAMORADA, FL
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
KEY WEST, FL
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
MIAMI, FL
Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom

Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
MIAMI, FL
JOHN BARTUS: BEST OF MARATHON CATEGORIES THAT DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT

Voting in the Best of Marathon is going on right now, and the winners will be revealed at the big party on Sept. 17 at Marathon Community Park’s amphitheater. There are a boatload of nominees in myriad categories, and sometimes it’s hard to choose among some of our worthy locals. Still, there’s only so much room for all the different categories, and not all of them made the cut. Here are some of the Best of Marathon awards that will not be given out this year.
MARATHON, FL
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
NEW CLASSROOMS EXPAND TREASURE VILLAGE MONTESSORI’S FORTRESS

Treasure Village Montessori Principal Kelly Mangel watched as a crane placed four new modular classrooms onto the school grounds on Aug. 17. Since conception, Mangel spent roughly a year-and-a-half on bringing more classrooms for students to partake in art, music and other cultural studies. “A big part of our school...
ISLAMORADA, FL
Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
MIAMI, FL
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL

