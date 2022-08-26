Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Family, friends saddened by death of Miami Beach city employee helping out at public pool
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a leader with Miami Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department lost his life while helping to watch over an event at a popular public pool. Adrian Muller spoke to Local 10 News about his friend Peniel Janvier, also known as...
keysweekly.com
ISLAMORADA CHARTER BOAT OPERATOR MAKES BOATING ACCESSIBLE TO THE DISABLED
Charter boat Captain Mick Nealey is all too familiar with the daily struggles confronting people living with disabilities. Nealey requires two crutches to get around, the result of contracting polio when he was 2 years old. “I realized that because of the polio, sooner or later I’m going to wind...
keysweekly.com
KEYS BUSINESS: ISLAMORADA CANNABIS STORE HELPS PEOPLE & PETS
“When we hear customers say, ‘This works so well for me,’ it’s always a delight,” said Patti Lindback, co-founder and co-owner of Islamorada Hemp Co. To mention only the business’ healing products wouldn’t do the store justice, as it is beautifully curated and has a friendly and highly educated staff.
keysweekly.com
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
secretmiami.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Naughty Waffle On A Stick In Miami
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Miami’s food scene continues to bring more surprises. And when we say surprise, we mean phallus-shaped waffles because, well, conventional waffle shapes can get boring. These suggestive goods have taken the city by storm, with customers filling shops to express their fun, joyful and sexual nature.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
worldredeye.com
Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom
Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
keysweekly.com
JOHN BARTUS: BEST OF MARATHON CATEGORIES THAT DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
Voting in the Best of Marathon is going on right now, and the winners will be revealed at the big party on Sept. 17 at Marathon Community Park’s amphitheater. There are a boatload of nominees in myriad categories, and sometimes it’s hard to choose among some of our worthy locals. Still, there’s only so much room for all the different categories, and not all of them made the cut. Here are some of the Best of Marathon awards that will not be given out this year.
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
keysweekly.com
NEW CLASSROOMS EXPAND TREASURE VILLAGE MONTESSORI’S FORTRESS
Treasure Village Montessori Principal Kelly Mangel watched as a crane placed four new modular classrooms onto the school grounds on Aug. 17. Since conception, Mangel spent roughly a year-and-a-half on bringing more classrooms for students to partake in art, music and other cultural studies. “A big part of our school...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Click10.com
Miami police officer arrested in Davie, accused of strangling woman in front of her son
MIAMI – A South Florida police officer has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic incident. City of Miami police Officer Valerio Zamir Vargas was arrested Tuesday by the Davie Police Department. Vargas, 34, is a five-year veteran with the Miami Police Department. According to an arrest report,...
