Dahlonega, GA

Cook wins award as program grows leaders

This model has earned Emily Cook, UNG Supplemental Instruction director, the Exceptional Veteran SI Supervisor award, which she received at this summer's 12th International Conference on Supplemental Instruction. The award is given to a supervisor who has "led the program to outstanding quality and continuous improvement through adherence to core principles, campus engagement, leader development and support, excellence in quality of service, program evaluation, and integration with other campus and international community activities."
DAHLONEGA, GA
$1.5M NSF grant provides STEM scholarships

The University of North Georgia (UNG) has received a six-year National Science Foundation (NSF) Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (S-STEM) program grant of $1,499,859. Funding, which begins Jan. 1, 2023, will help advance retention, engagement and graduation of STEM students. The grant will allow UNG to award scholarships...
DAHLONEGA, GA

