POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
Everything Scott Frost said in his Tuesday press conference
Nebraska football returned home from Dublin, arriving back in Nebraska just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The Huskers don’t have the luxury of easing back into game prep, with North Dakota and the home opener looming later this week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media on...
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Said Monday Ahead of Ohio State
The 2022 college football season for Notre Dame begins on Saturday. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the season-opening matchup...
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week
Instant Analysis of USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down all of the news and notes from practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Aaron Rodgers delivers message to Fresno State football team
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper shares how a recent message from Aaron Rodgers has fueled the Bulldogs going into the season. Rodgers starred in college at Cal for coach Jeff Tedford, who is now back as Fresno State's heaï¿½
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis talks visits, updates recruitment
Class of 2024 combo guard Daquan Davis has begun to take unofficial visits and is hearing from new schools ahead of his junior season at St. John’s College high school. “My recruitment has been good, a lot of coaches have been reaching out to me trying to get in contact, he said. They’re also trying to get me out to their schools for visits. Maryland, VCU, St. Joes, Indiana, and Butler are some of the schools I’m hearing from.”
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Mack Brown Midweek News & Notes: App State Challenge, Injury Updates, ‘Quietly Difficult’ Schedule
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina plays at Appalachian State in three days, the second game of the new football season for the Tar Heels, and their first road assignment. It’s the season opener for App State. UNC coach Mack Brown met with reporters Wednesday morning for his...
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Hogs, says Bearcats 'are ready for this'
Arkansas and Cincinnati are just days away from meeting in one of the best Week 1 games on the slate. The top-25 showdown will have serious, long-term implications. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman garnered some laughs when he described the importance of the first few possessions against Cincinnati using a party reference.
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team
Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
WATCH: Haynes King's father reacts to son winning A&M job for second straight year
Texas A&M is just days away from kicking off their season and it will be Haynes King who gets the start in the opener against Sam Houston State, Jimbo Fisher confirmed on Monday. For the second straight offseason, King emerged as the starter following an offseason quarterback battle this time...
First impressions of Iowa's first depth chart of 2022 season
It's finally here. Iowa Hawkeye football game week. We've all been anticipating it for months and I'm incredibly excited to see Iowa City have that football buzz again. On.
Clemson football releases Week 1 depth chart
Ahead of Clemson's season opener at Georgia Tech on Labor Day, Clemson released its Week 1 depth chart on Tuesday morning. It can be found here on page 28. Five true freshmen made the two-deep, including starting right tackle Blake Miller. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, slot receiver Antonio Williams, left guard Collin Sadler, and Sam linebacker Wade Woodaz also were included as backups.
