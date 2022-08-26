ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week

Instant Analysis of USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down all of the news and notes from practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Silverfield
Person
Asa Martin
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Team#Tigers
247Sports

Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis talks visits, updates recruitment

Class of 2024 combo guard Daquan Davis has begun to take unofficial visits and is hearing from new schools ahead of his junior season at St. John’s College high school. “My recruitment has been good, a lot of coaches have been reaching out to me trying to get in contact, he said. They’re also trying to get me out to their schools for visits. Maryland, VCU, St. Joes, Indiana, and Butler are some of the schools I’m hearing from.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team

Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson football releases Week 1 depth chart

Ahead of Clemson's season opener at Georgia Tech on Labor Day, Clemson released its Week 1 depth chart on Tuesday morning. It can be found here on page 28. Five true freshmen made the two-deep, including starting right tackle Blake Miller. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, slot receiver Antonio Williams, left guard Collin Sadler, and Sam linebacker Wade Woodaz also were included as backups.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy