Hillsborough, NC

hillsboroughnc.gov

Join a Second Workday at Turnip Patch Park

Help volunteers remove Japanese stiltgrass from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Turnip Patch Park, 333 W. King St. Volunteers removed large amounts of stiltgrass from the park on Aug. 27 and hope to finish the project on this second workday. “Stiltgrass is very damaging to our local...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

