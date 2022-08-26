Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Barber Trucking to Host Taco Inc. Food Truck in Brookville
This event is open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend and get a taste of Taco Inc.’s delicious Mexican food on September 1, from 12:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m at Barber Trucking in Brookville. Taco Inc. recently announced a new location coming to Clarion and just...
explorejeffersonpa.com
New Bourbon Barrel Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Corsica Area
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Clarion Dunkin’ Will Open on September 12
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The area’s first Dunkin’ will be opening soon in Clarion. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The popular coffee shop chain will open at 639 Main Street on Monday, September 12, according to Mike Zappone, Construction and Property Manager for Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14. Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Brockway Man Backs Trailer into County Probation Building, Flees Scene
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing criminal charges after surveillance video caught him damaging the Clarion County probation building with his vehicle in June. Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Thomas P. Moore, of Brockway, on Thursday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Suspected DUIs, One-Vehicle Crash
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ram 1500 on Moore Bridge Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for summary traffic violations around 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Police say the known 41-year-old male driver was operating the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Punxsy Investigating Burglary; Shotgun, Cash Stolen from Gaskill Township Residence
GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information regarding a reported burglary of a shotgun and cash from a residence in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an unknown suspect entered a residence in the 1400 block of Filtering Plant Road in Gaskill Township, and stole a Benelli Super Black Eagle II 12-gauge shotgun with a walnut stock, valued at $1,000.00, as well as $750.00 in cash.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woman Charged With Trespassing After Entering Cooksburg Man’s Residence Due in Court Tomorrow
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Pittsburgh woman who is facing felony trespass and related charges for entering a Cooksburg man’s residence is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Marissa Lynn Perla, of Pittsburgh, is scheduled for 9:30...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Save Big at Faller’s Furniture and Mattress Labor Sale Event!
Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and free delivery on most purchases. Be sure to grab your instant mattress savings coupon here!. Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!. Faller’s...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Pre-Registration Open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Pre-registration is open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo. The Fall Bash is happening again this year! Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you and your family out to enjoy a day of fun at the Long Shot Autumn Expo happening on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Orange Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Orange Cake – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a bowl, cream butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. -Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Kids in 2nd-8th Grade Are Invited to Join the Cast of Pinocchio at Clarion Center for the Arts!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)– Clarion Center for the Arts is excited to announce that their next Junior Musical will be Disney’s My Son Pinocchio!. The Junior Musical class at Clarion Center for the Arts is one-of-a-kind in the Clarion area. It’s a safe place for kids to come and explore their creativity, bond with other like-minded students and grow their confidence in unimaginable ways. You will be amazed at what your kiddo can achieve.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...
Comments / 0