Game of the week: Farwell, New Deal football set for physical season opener

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
What happens when a 2,000-yard rusher with a veteran offensive line meets an experienced front seven to start the season?

The South Plains will soon know.

Farwell travels to New Deal on Friday to kick off the 2022 campaign, and it will be a matchup of strengths. The Lions' defensive front will be put to the test against Corey Stancell, who averaged more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

Both coaches expressed the excitement of beginning with a challenge. The Steers have 16 starters back from an 8-3 team, while New Deal is replacing a pair of stars after an 11-2 run to the regional semifinals. However, the Lions have 14 returning starters to ease the transition at quarterback and running back.

Kendrick Nelson, who will also start in the backfield, and Cale Harkey lead New Deal from the defensive line. Lions coach Matt Hill knows the group will play a big role in the fight against the power back Stancell.

"He looks like he's poised to have another great season. I just hope it doesn't start (Friday) night," Hill quipped. "We've been talking to our kids about boxing him up all week and making sure we identify when he gets his hands on the ball."

Farwell coach Darren Kelley hopes to match the physicality with a seasoned bunch that includes Andrew Husted. That offensive line will also protect a returning starter in quarterback Alec Actkinson. Kelley said Actkinson has improved in the passing game to complement his running prowess.

Taking snaps on the other side, New Deal had a player emerge during its offseason battle. Tyler Bigham, a varsity newcomer, earned the starting quarterback job as a junior. Hill said that allows Ethan Brown and Slade Martin, who were also in the mix at QB, to stay at receiver.

"The Bigham kid showed up and had the ability to run the offense," Hill said. "… He's got a good head on his shoulders. It's just allowed us to be a little bit more versatile offensively. Really, we're just in a better place."

Inside linebacker Joe Crume is head of the Steers defense that will counter the new backfield. Kelley said he's expecting the same traditional New Deal, which means a war in the trenches.

"They've been the same guys there and doing the same things for quite a while," Kelley said. "… But mainly, just kind of going into the year, we're going to line up and do what we do."

Kelley is happy to do so against a solid opponent. He said he beefed up the nondistrict slate to better prepare for a playoff run. And the road there begins Friday at Noland Stadium.

"I just want to see our guys be physical up front, offensively and defensively," Kelley said. "As long as our guys can be physical up front, we have a chance to be successful throughout the whole year."

Farwell at New Deal

Nondistrict football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Noland Stadium, New Deal

Records: Season opener

Game coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia and @annierice_photo on Twitter for live updates, with postgame quotes, analysis and images to come at lubbockonline.com.

