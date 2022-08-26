It’s generally not a good idea to sleep through class — even if it’s at 8 a.m. That is, unless you’re a dog, in which case the professor might just let you snooze. “He’s so excited to be back on campus. It's like he never left for the summer,” said Samantha Gildenberg, a junior sports health major who brought Quimby, a seeing eye dog in training, to her 8 a.m. biomechanics class on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year at the University of Delaware.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO