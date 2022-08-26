Read full article on original website
the University of Delaware
A bright future
A little wind couldn’t blow out the spirit of the University of Delaware’s Class of 2026. On Monday, Aug. 29, Blue Hens gathered on The Green for the University’s Twilight Induction Ceremony, a ritual that welcomes to campus all new students and marks the official start of their time as UD students.
the University of Delaware
Smells like team spirit
It was the era of Nixon and ’Nam, of protests and countercultural movements. And somewhere, somehow, in a small, placid town, a college football team forgot how to lose. There we were in Sports Illustrated. And on all the national nightly news channels. “Their official name is the Fightin’ Blue Hens, but the University of Delaware football team is anything but chicken,” a Nov. 20, 1972, TIME article began.
the University of Delaware
First day of classes
It’s generally not a good idea to sleep through class — even if it’s at 8 a.m. That is, unless you’re a dog, in which case the professor might just let you snooze. “He’s so excited to be back on campus. It's like he never left for the summer,” said Samantha Gildenberg, a junior sports health major who brought Quimby, a seeing eye dog in training, to her 8 a.m. biomechanics class on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year at the University of Delaware.
the University of Delaware
NSF recognizes UD’s pandemic mitigation efforts
As the coronavirus pandemic emerged and exacted its toll around the globe, it was hard for any human endeavor to keep pace with the losses, sudden closures, new demands and other unexpected changes that came with it. Now, more than two years later, many challenges continue. The University of Delaware...
the University of Delaware
New student government leader
Tori Glover has big plans for her year as the University of Delaware’s Student Government Association president — and she’s making history while doing it. Glover is the first Afro-Latina and second woman of color to serve in SGA’s highest role, and she said representing other students of color and being an ally for people of all different backgrounds is an important part of her leadership role.
the University of Delaware
Green Jobs
As climate change and extreme weather events continue to threaten the planet, a slew of green jobs opportunities have sprung up to help combat these world-threatening issues. Fourteen students from the City of Wilmington got a firsthand look at green career opportunities for six weeks over the summer as part of the 2022 Wilmington Green Jobs program, which is coordinated by Martha Narvaez, a policy scientist in the University of Delaware’s Water Resources Center (UDWRC), and led by the City of Wilmington’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
the University of Delaware
Test for COVID-19 this fall on campus
Get the fall semester off to a great start and take advantage of free and convenient testing for COVID-19 on the University of Delaware campus. Curative's COVID-19 testing trailer will be located on the north central Green near Main Street, offering testing from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, throughout this semester.
