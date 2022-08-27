ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City reports 1st juvenile case of monkeypox

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcbTu_0hWaKbdj00

New York City officials reported the city's first juvenile monkeypox case, linked to an adult member of the child's household.

It is at least the second reported case in the state.

The New York State health department previously reported a case in a juvenile .

Health officials say the overall transmission risk to children is low.

"While we understand the concerns of families, we also know that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Thursday in a written statement.

The health department says while there can be many causes of rashes or sores, if families are concerned, they can have their kids checked out by a clinical provider.

The exact age of the juvenile was not known.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help. Lucy Yang has the story.

----------

*
Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Elderly People#Diseases#General Health#The New York State#The Health Department#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy