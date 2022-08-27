New York City reports 1st juvenile case of monkeypox

New York City officials reported the city's first juvenile monkeypox case, linked to an adult member of the child's household.

It is at least the second reported case in the state.

Health officials say the overall transmission risk to children is low.

"While we understand the concerns of families, we also know that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Thursday in a written statement.

The health department says while there can be many causes of rashes or sores, if families are concerned, they can have their kids checked out by a clinical provider.

The exact age of the juvenile was not known.

