Ohio State

ohiodnr.gov

Ohio’s Next Wildlife Officer Cadets Begin Training

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy to prepare the next class of 11 cadets got underway Monday, Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. “Keeping Ohioans safe and protecting our wildlife resources are two of our top...
Temporary Trail Closure at Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve

NEWARK, Ohio - The hiking/biking trail at Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve will temporarily close on August 31, 2022, for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves to make repairs and stabilize the streambank of the Licking River. Public access will be restricted from...
