Ohio’s Next Wildlife Officer Cadets Begin Training
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy to prepare the next class of 11 cadets got underway Monday, Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. “Keeping Ohioans safe and protecting our wildlife resources are two of our top...
ODNR Provides Weekly Update on Efforts to Combat Indian Lake Vegetation - August 29
LAKEVIEW, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. ODNR has taken unprecedented steps during summer 2022 to improve conditions for boaters at Indian Lake. The Department...
Temporary Trail Closure at Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve
NEWARK, Ohio - The hiking/biking trail at Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve will temporarily close on August 31, 2022, for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves to make repairs and stabilize the streambank of the Licking River. Public access will be restricted from...
