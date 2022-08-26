ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Why bother
5d ago

Yea, well, it also illegal for cyclists to do most of what they do...but hit one and see who gets the ticket and sued!

Q985

Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?

Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info

Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

All 102 Illinois Counties Are Fatter in 2022

The last 10 year have not been kind to Illinois...or maybe the past decade has been "too kind," as in "it's ok, just eat this box of Twinkies...we love you." Every county in Illinois (all 102 of them) has grown in the last ten years, but not in a good way. We are fat. All of us. Fat fatty fats...the entire state!
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What’s More Popular In Illinois: Smoking Tobacco Or Marijuana?

Which do you think is more popular in Illinois, smoking cigarettes or weed?. Ever since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, the industry has gone through the roof. The pot business has generated millions of dollars in just a short amount of time. The number of residents that partake in a little weed is way up.
ILLINOIS STATE
Skydiver killed identified

OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
OTTAWA, IL
Q985

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Does This Odd Illinois Dome Home For Sale Prove That Aliens Live Among Us?

This is a definite 'must-see' property in the town of Somonauk, Illinois. As of the 2020 census, the human population was 1,786, but I want to know who lived here. If you've ever wanted to own a home that was truly out of this world, this is your American dream. Pack your bags, you're moving into a flying saucer in a tiny little northern Illinois town. Doesn't that sound just like where an alien family might try to hide?
SOMONAUK, IL
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Illinois

All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents rally against DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Proactive Steps Taken to Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire

This Sept 7, 2007 file photo shows the one of the tanks at the BP Refinery in Whiting, Ind. featuring various logos of the company. The refinery about 20 miles southeast of Chicago is nearing completion of a $3.8 billion upgrade to make it a top processor of high-sulfur crude from Canada's tar sand deposits. The Natural Resources Defense Council says the revised wastewater permit drafted by Indiana regulators lacks sufficient provisions to protect the lake from wastes from processing of that oil, which they say contains elevated levels of impurities. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

