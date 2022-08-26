ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Charles Pointe Invitational

The Bridgeport High School cross country teams had their first home meet since 2019 with Saturday's 2022 season-opening Charles Pointe Invitational. A gallery of photos by Joe LaRocca can be viewed below.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport to See 25 Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of August 29 through Sept. 9

Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through Fall 2022. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants, weather permitting, Monday, August 29, 2022 through Friday, September 9, 2022, in the following...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom II

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in the second of two galleries below. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Semi-Truck Crashes into Tree that Falls onto Vehicle

According to WDTV, officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree. The...
LOST CREEK, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sept. 25

Harrison County 4-H invites the community to our Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon! Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church – corner of Pike and Second Streets in downtown Clarksburg. Join us at any time throughout the event: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tickets:...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Marion County Roadwork to Lead to Traffic Delays for Four Days Due to Milling, Paving, and Shoulder Work

FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on US 250, Husky Highway, from the junction of County Route 91, Blackshere Drive, to the junction of West Railroad Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, through Friday, September 2, 2022, for milling, paving and shoulder work.
MARION COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Parks and Recreation Seeking Local Residents to Apply for Current Vacancy on its Board

Harrison County residents with an interest in the Parks and Recreation Department can apply for a vacancy with the board effective immediately. Harrison County Parks Commission is a board consisting of 10 land-owning citizens including representation of one member from the Harrison County Commission. Following the West Virginia Code guidelines, the Parks Commission meets a minimum of once a month to discuss the day-to-day operations, budget as well as long-term projects and capital improvements to properties leased by the Parks Department.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
