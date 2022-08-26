Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
RELATED PEOPLE
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
MSNBC
Why Trump World is suddenly focused anew on the Russia scandal
It was a few days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago when Donald Trump started complaining anew about the investigation into the Russia scandal, reiterating his familiar belief that the controversy “was a hoax.” The former president echoed the line again yesterday, by way of his Twitter-like platform:
MSNBC
There's a reason why hoarding classified documents is a crime
If someone had told me during my FBI career that I would eventually spend five years on national television explaining the complexities of foreign counterintelligence and violent domestic terrorism, I’d have wondered “Why?” If they had said I’d be doing so because of the actions of one individual, I’d have wondered “Who?” Those questions were long ago answered. Now, since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and the supporting affidavit has been released, I’m being asked to explain the subtleties of document classification, which has many Americans asking “What?” As in, what do the government's various classification labels mean, and what is at stake if there are boxes of highly classified documents stored in an unauthorized place by an unauthorized person?
MSNBC
Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 8/29/22
Threats against FBI spiking as Trump allies talking about riots and civil war after previously condemning riots and protests during Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd`s death. Trump`s lawyers struggling to find the right defenses over classified documents seized from Mar-a- Lago, filing a request for a special master to review for executive privileges weeks after the search. The Nation National Affairs Correspondent Joan Walsh joins Ari Melber to talk about the GOP triggered by Joe Biden`s semi-fascism comment. Daily Beast Politics Reporter Will Sommer joins Ari Melber to talk about two guilties in the theft and sale of Ashley Biden`s diary to a right-wing media group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 8/3/22
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone. And today we learned it has also subpoenaed his deputy, Pat Philbin. The jury in Alex Jones`s defamation trial ended the first day of deliberations just a few hours ago. Jurors will now decide if Alex Jones owes $150 million in damages for the pain he inflicted on the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre after years of lying about the shooting. Heather McGhee to quit her job at Demos to travel around America and meet the Americans who are coming together across racial lines to fight for solutions in their cities and towns.
MSNBC
Trump's response to the FBI search is definitely paying off — for DOJ
Former President Donald Trump’s response to the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence is paying off … for the Justice Department, not for him. Trump was quick to point out the historic nature of this search, which in his words was “unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary.” But far from helping his case, statements like this merely show that the Justice Department viewed Trump’s apparent mishandling of government documents as an unprecedented threat.
MSNBC
Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020
Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham now directly threatening violence if Trump is prosecuted by law enforcement. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on his remark that “there literally will be riots” as Graham himself faces legal trouble as a witness in the GA election probe, and reports on broader double standards in law enforcement and also the resolve of prosecutors against threats.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
MSNBC
“Law and Order” Republicans Echo Trump’s Attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies
How severely did Donald Trump endanger the national security interests of the United States? How much risk have Americans been exposed to because he kept classified materials at Mar-a-Lago? Those are the questions being considered by top intel officials in Washington, and they’re the questions MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin ponders with his Sunday night panel.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump promotes barrage of QAnon content via social media platform
It was two years ago last week when Donald Trump first started saying positive things about QAnon and its adherents. “I’ve heard these are people who love our country,” the then-president said from behind a White House podium. The Republican added that he didn’t know much about the deranged theory or its followers, “other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”
Comments / 0