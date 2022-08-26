SPD seeking public’s assistance in locating assault suspect

SPD seeking public’s assistance in locating Centennial Trail assault suspect

Cpl. Nick Briggs, SPD PIO

8/25/2022 - 18:00

The Spokane Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force has just taken Michael Trout into custody, See original press release below.

Earlier today SPD put out the press release below regarding the assault of a woman on the Centennial Trail that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8-24-22. SPD has been searching for the suspect since developing probable cause for his arrest, and just a few minutes ago he was found by the SPD violent crimes task force and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is continuing.

8/25/2022 - 15:57

SPD seeking public’s assistance in locating Centennial Trail assault suspect

SPD has developed probable cause to arrest 25-year-old Michael Trout for assault 1st degree stemming from an early morning attack on 8-24. A female was assaulted while walking on the Centennial Trail near the intersection of N Nettleton St and Ohio Ave. The adult victim sustained apparent, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The victim was able to defend herself and escape the situation. The motivation for the attack is still unknown; however, at this juncture of the investigation there is no information the attack was sexually motivated, and the incident does appear random.

SPD is actively investigating the incident and attempting to locate Trout, photographs are attached.

Anyone with information regarding Trout’s current whereabouts is asked to call 911 reference incident 2022-20148610.