ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Touched by Jet Eveleth (in LA) 9/24

When it comes to clowning in LA, Jet Eveleth, along with all of her work with Clown Church and the Highland Park Clowns, is one of the central figures that you really ought to follow obsessively. Eveleth’s vulnerability and cleverness in her clowning performances simultaneously connects with the audience’s humanity, but still revels in delightful chaos.
ALTADENA, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Catalina Comedy Island (near LA) 9/9 & 9/10

As Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, you might be thinking to yourself that a long weekend isn’t enough a break that you so desperately need as this current slow apocalypse keeps oozing along. Maybe you need two of them?. Certainly, that would allow you, if you’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Late Late Breakfast (in LA)

The long-running stand-up comedy game show is back, for one night only at the Yard Theater!. See comedians perform their material while contending with a bevy of bizarre challenges, rules, and objectives that they’re trying to complete at the same time! It’s chaotic, unique, and never the same show twice!
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Chatterbox Comedy Night (near LA)

Chatterbox Comedy Night, the legendary Covina comedy show is BACK every Sunday at 9pm at the Chatterbox. Come watch the best up and coming (and sometimes famous) comedians from around the country perform at a bar across the street from a Sizzler (the Sizzler actually didn’t make it through the pandemic)
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thecomedybureau.com

Loose (in LA)

LOOSE is a weekly comedy show @ Little Joy hosted by Chris Garcia, Megan Koester, Anna Seregina & Alison Stevenson!. LOOSE is a weekly comedy show that encourages performers to do whatever they want on the Little Joy stage. FEATURING for 8/29: @thebabemotel, @michaelgooood, @alice__polo & more !!!. Hosted by...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy