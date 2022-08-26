(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom believed to an earthquake was heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Independent websites have reported an earthquake or seismic like event northeast of St. Francois County at 5:32 pm but the US Geological Survey has not reported an earthquake as of this time. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

