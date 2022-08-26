ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Body of missing man found at Lucky Peak

By By KTVB STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUq2M_0hWa5P4300

Originally published Aug. 24 on KTVB.COM .

The body of a man who was reported missing at Lucky Peak Reservoir on July 31 has been found, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Jose Nunez, 47, was recovered from the water by Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization providing emergency assistance and recovery operations for drowned victims, near the Spring Shores Marina, at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Aug. 22, around 2:14 p.m.

Nunez’s cause of death has yet to be determined, but the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Nunez was the most recent drowning to be reported at Lucky Peak this summer. According to the sheriff's office, there have been three people reported missing in their jurisdiction of Lucky Peak.

Shortly after Nunez was reported missing, KTVB spoke with his girlfriend Sarah Gracia Mendoza who recounted the day he went missing.

“We went out to the lake to have fun. I was out on jet skis and he went out with a couple of friends,” Mendoza said. “They got off the boat to swim and he went under never came back up.”

Nunez was not wearing a life jacket at the time he went missing.

“He was an amazing person, he was an amazing person,” Mendoza told KTVB. “A lot of people loved him. He was always smiling and always happy and it’s hard to know that he’s just gone.”

Mendoza created a GoFundMe to raise money to help cover funeral expenses for Nunez.

Loved ones said Nunez loved horses and racing, and his daughter was his whole world.

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID
