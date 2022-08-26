Read full article on original website
Dear Penny: Should I Take on Student Loan Debt to Buy a New Prius?
Our Prius needs repairs. We trust our mechanic and the repairs are legit. It has 170K+ miles on it and the newer models get even better gas mileage. We currently have two cars, but since we mostly work from home, we don't really need both. I thought we could consolidate and get one nicer Prius.
Student borrowers in these 13 states may owe taxes on Biden's debt relief
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt is slated to lift a financial burden from millions of Americans. Yet the plan could add tax bills as high as $1,100 for borrowers in some states, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis. That may catch...
Your Federal Student Loans Just Dropped by $10,000, What Should You Do Now?
Graduates cheer during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Photo. After years of speculation, millions of student loan borrowers received some excellent news this week. The Biden administration announced it would forgive $10,000 of federal student loan...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Dear Penny: Why Can’t I Claim My Dead Husband’s Social Security?
My husband passed away two years ago. This year, I turned 60 and was under the impression I would be eligible for his benefits. When I called Social Security, they told me that I made too much money and short of quitting my job or retiring, I was not eligible to receive his benefits.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
The Penny Hoarder
Do You Live in One of the 17 States Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
Another round of stimulus checks is coming. (You might have already gotten one even.) However, this time, the federal government isn’t involved — and whether or not you qualify depends on where you live and other factors. Seventeen states have approved their own stimulus boosts — in much...
10 Homeowners Insurance Discounts to Lower Your Bill
If you own a home, insurance is a necessity and required if you have a mortgage. But homeowners insurance might be costing you more than it should. Thankfully, there are ways to lower your monthly homeowners insurance premiums without sacrificing essential coverage. Many insurance companies provide incentives and discounts that...
How the Inflation Reduction Act Impacts Your Medicare Drug Prices
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law on Aug. 16, approving a sweeping legislative package aimed at combating climate change, raising taxes on large corporations and lowering health care costs. It’s big news for Medicare, which covers over 62 million Americans — mostly seniors 65 and...
How a Medicare Savings Program Could Cut Your Health Care Costs
Medicare isn’t cheap and it doesn’t cover all your health care costs. The standard Part B premium — which pays for things like medical equipment and doctor visits — is $170.10 per month in 2022. That’s on top of an annual $233 Part B deductible, plus a $1,556 Part A deductible if you’re admitted to the hospital.
5 Ways to Save Money on Prescriptions in Retirement
Health care costs are a big expense in retirement — and prescription drugs often top the list. About 5.8 million Medicare beneficiaries struggled to afford essential prescription drugs in 2019, according to a 2022 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Early retirees can utilize prescription...
How New Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Could Save You Thousands
People with mild to moderate hearing impairments will soon have access to over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam following an Aug. 16 final ruling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These devices will be available online, at pharmacies and in retail stores. Big names like Best...
New Energy Efficient Rebates Could Save You $10,000 or More: Here’s How
Are you in the market for an energy-efficient appliance? Rebates funded by a new federal law could help save you money. New energy-efficient rebate programs are aimed at helping low- and middle-income Americans go green by giving discounts on things like electric stoves, heat pumps and ventilation upgrades. These rebates...
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Dear Penny: Can I Avoid Default Risk if I Co-Sign My Daughter’s Mortgage?
We have a 47-year-old daughter with a just-settled divorce. She is a teacher, but she’s not working full time. She is asking her parents to co-sign for a home purchase. We are retired and have a paid-for home. What financial tool could we use to protect ourselves from default possibilities?
The Penny Hoarder
