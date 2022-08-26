Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Invisible Universe, an internet-first animation studio, today launched The R3al Metaverse, the first community-driven animated series starring characters inspired by blue chip NFTs. The project will also mint 7200 Producer Pass NFTs, allowing the community to have an impact on the creative direction and a chance to have their NFTs animated and brought onto the show. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005348/en/ Invisible Universe, an internet-first animation studio, launches “The R3al Metaverse,” the first community-driven animated series starring characters inspired by blue chip NFTs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
