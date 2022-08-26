Hundreds of Baltimore County officers don’t have body cameras years after program’s start; goal is to reach all ‘well before’ deadline

Read full article on original website
halethorpe.com
Baltimore County Police: 15-year-old boy found in Towson pool dies
A teen discovered in a pool in Towson has died, Baltimore County Police said on Twitter on Monday.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore-area students return to classes with bus delays and some schools closing early due to high temperatures
Administrators, teachers and families said they were feeling hopeful that this year might resemble a normalcy not seen since before the pandemic.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore Sun high school volleyball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season
Arundel, Maryvale Prep and Reservoir enter the 2022 high school volleyball season as the teams to beat in the Baltimore area.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter resigns following suspension
Ted Carter, Baltimore’s deputy mayor for community and economic development who was recently suspended from his position, has resigned effective immediately. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
The Music City Maryland Festival – Catonsville | PHOTOS
Free event to the public, the Music City Maryland Festival featured 4 stages and 28 bands in downtown Catonsville, Saturday, August 27, 2022.
