Baltimore, MD

WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Husband calls for safety improvement after wife died in crash

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda, Maryland has...
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September

Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
Education Next

School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
msn.com

‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Family of Little Italy restaurateur shot and killed on Father's Day seeks justice

BALTIMORE -- The Father's Day murder of beloved Little Italy restaurant co-owner Trevor White remains unsolved on what would have been his 41st birthday."We won't stop until whoever's responsible for this will eventually be arrested and justice will be served," White's sister, Danielle, told WJZ.On June 19, just after 4 a.m., Trevor was found gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.Earlier this week, Baltimore Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible from $8,000 to $18,000On Sunday, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held their...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Brian Robinson Jr., Rookie RB for Washington Commanders, shot in DC

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday in Northeast DC on the 1000 block of H Street. This is according to multiple sources who also believe this was a robbery attempt. Injuries are non-life threatening. The Washington Commanders released a statement saying "We have been made...
WASHINGTON, DC

