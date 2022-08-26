BALTIMORE -- The Father's Day murder of beloved Little Italy restaurant co-owner Trevor White remains unsolved on what would have been his 41st birthday."We won't stop until whoever's responsible for this will eventually be arrested and justice will be served," White's sister, Danielle, told WJZ.On June 19, just after 4 a.m., Trevor was found gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.Earlier this week, Baltimore Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible from $8,000 to $18,000On Sunday, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held their...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO