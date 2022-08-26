Read full article on original website
Grand Champion steer sells for $58,000 at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58,000 was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
Contestants wow crowds with Mullet Championships at Colorado State Fair
Fifteen men from around Colorado showed of their hair styles Friday night at the Colorado State Fair in the USA Mullet Championships qualify.
Best slopper eaters battle it out at the Colorado State Fair
Contestants gulped down dozens of hamburgers slathered in Pueblo green chile in an competition to be crowned the World Slopper Eating Champion Saturday at the Colorado State Fair.
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
Shooting near Memorial Park skate park, one injured
COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a shooting near the skate park at Memorial Park on Tuesday. The Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. of shots fired near the skate park on Pikes Peak Avenue. Police said possibly five suspects drove […]
Homeless camp fire quickly contained by firefighters in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a homeless camp fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. CSFD was called to the fire just before 2:45 p.m. in an area along Fountain Creek east of Janitell Road on the south side of the city. The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
7 sets of twins in a Colorado Springs NICU at once, setting a new record for the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The staff members at the NICU for Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs have had their hands full!. A spokesperson for the hospital announced this week the doctors and nurses at the location have “been seeing double recently!” They helped care for seven sets of twins in the NICU at once, setting a record for the hospital when it comes to the number of twins in the unit at one time.
Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs to close this week
The years-long effort to remove the Martin Drake Power Plant from the skyline of Colorado Springs moves closer to reality this week as the plant will permanently close on Thursday.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour
DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
Traffic accident causes grass fire on east side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 1030 a.m. Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a grass fire that was the result of a traffic accident. CSFD said the accident happened at Brady Road and Payton Circle on the east side of the city. The fire...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Circle Dr. and Janitell in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of S. Circle Dr. CSPD officers say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot. Investigators say the motorcycle then caught fire.
Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition
Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two students are facing charges after allegedly making threats against two Colorado Springs schools. The students are in two separate districts and each made a threat on social media against their respective school, police said Monday. In both cases, the posts depicted guns -- one of which would be confirmed to be real -- and in each case, someone saw the post and immediately alerted law enforcement.
Neighbors push to make sure the streets are clean by the Colorado State Fairgrounds
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last year, residents that live near the Colorado State Fairgrounds have asked for street sweeping to be brought back during the annual event. It wasn't until last week when the City of Pueblo confirmed the street swiping was going to happen. Pueblo City Council...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
Woman dead after shooting on Pueblo’s east side Tuesday night
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side. The Pueblo Police Department responded to the 900 block of East 7th Street on a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found an woman dead on scene with gunshot wounds.
Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
