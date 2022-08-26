Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - After 10 years, The Vine Church’s of Troy has found its forever home at what was once Continental Cinema on Highway 231. The church has been renting space at the Troy Recreational Center to worship every Sunday for a decade. Senior Pastor Louis Johnson says they were able to buy it for a good price since the theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

