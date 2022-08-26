Read full article on original website
WSFA
Troy church finds forever home in vacant movie theater
Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - After 10 years, The Vine Church’s of Troy has found its forever home at what was once Continental Cinema on Highway 231. The church has been renting space at the Troy Recreational Center to worship every Sunday for a decade. Senior Pastor Louis Johnson says they were able to buy it for a good price since the theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
Andalusia Star News
Holmes Pecan finds new home in Andalusia; opens today
It’s a family affair, one could say. In the small southern community of Andalusia, the “Pecan House” as it’s known around town will open its doors to its new retail and buying location on the South By-Pass on Saturday. The day will mark the culmination of...
alabamanews.net
“Stuff the Truck” Food Drive Another Big Success
Alabama News Network and Tie and Doll, Inc. thank all of you who donated food to help students in need in Montgomery Public Schools. Our 8th Annual “Stuff the Truck” food drive was another huge success, thanks to your support. Once again, we were outside the Winn-Dixie at...
WSFA
Suspect charged in July crash that left 2 injured in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a July crash that left two people, including a child, injured in Montgomery. According to court records, Lonnie Dwight Helms III is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a license. Court...
Crop-duster plane crashes in wooded area in Alabama
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the ground running to a wooded area south of Slocomb after a call about a plane trapped in the woodline. “You know this is small town Slocomb and you don’t often get stuff like that you get it in bigger cities, so it took a minute […]
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing 25-year-old woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have cancelled a missing person alert for a 25-year-old woman. Saturday afternoon, police said Benisha Cheri McBride, 25, had been located. She was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday near the 500 block of Eastdale Road South. No further details were released. Not...
WSFA
Woman shot, man kills self in related domestic incidents, MPD says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a second injured following two related domestic incidents early Friday morning, according to details released by the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge around 3:45 a.m. on reports that someone had been...
unionspringsherald.com
Fatal shooting on Bernard Street
The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
wdhn.com
Little Red School House will be moved to Downtown Enterprise
In the coming weeks, a piece of the Enterprise’s past will be on the move to a new location. As part of a “Bicentennial” project in 1976, Enterprise High students built a “replica” of a 19th-century, one-room school house. It’s been located along the Boll Weevil Circle for decades.
msn.com
Police make new arrest in Miller Street shooting from fall 2021
This story from October 2021 was updated Aug. 26, 2022, with new information from the Montgomery Police Department. Police have dropped charges against a man who was arrested last fall in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36. Miles May was initially charged with Taylor’s death,...
alabamanews.net
City of Montgomery Purchases Old Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the vacant Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard. The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings, including many state election night celebrations. Over the years, the building has fallen into...
elmoreautauganews.com
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY. The Millbrook Police Department notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that the suspect involved in the Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card that occurred, July 24, 2022, was now in custody. The Millbrook Police Department requested the public’s assistance in identifying...
citizenofeastalabama.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Montgomery
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Montgomery, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
