DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hutchins Street in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they learned a male victim had been shot and had already been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Officers also responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim is currently in serious condition.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO