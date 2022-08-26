ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Basketball player Justice Coleman of Grambling State Women’s Basketball begins oversees career in Ireland

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Women’s Basketball player Justice Coleman will begin her professional basketball journey overseas by playing for the Liffey Celtics in Ireland The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native graduated from Grambling State this past spring 2022. She left GSU as the fifth leading scorer in school history, the GSU women’s basketball […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KEDM

ULM’s traditional freshman convocation at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 with a walk across bridge to Fant-Ewing Coliseum

The University of Louisiana Monroe annual freshman convocation will kick off its traditional parade across the bridge to Fant-Ewing Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. on August 29. Convocation is a tradition at ULM that symbolizes the official start of the academic year. This year’s convocation is unique in that it will be a culmination of the first Warhawk Way Summit, where freshmen learned the spirit of the University’s culture.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Seth Hall named ULM interim athletic director

Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director, effective September 1, pending the approval of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. “Over the past few years, AD Scott McDonald has positioned our athletic programs to be...
MONROE, LA
Under The Radar NWLA

Webster and Claiborne Parish Football Show Out at Pineland Jamboree

The annual Pineland Jamboree kicked off the season at the new turf field at Lakeside High School on Friday evening. Originally, the set of shortened games was scheduled to be played at North Webster but Mother Nature’s torrential rain for the past week left the playing conditions unfavorable and had to be felt. The Lakeside campus was more than adequate to handle the crowds from the five schools: Haynesville, Homer, Lakeside, Minden, and North Webster. Defending Class A State Champion Homer was the only team to win both their matchups. Haynesville, Minden, and North Webster split their two 15-minute quarters. Lakeside let a couple slip away.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Stop leads to numerous charges

A man was arrested Sunday morning after a Ruston police officer stopped his vehicle for no license plate. At about 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Officer D. Smith saw a Nissan Altima with no license plate on Vaughn Avenue. After the car was stopped, the officer saw a temporary paper Texas tag, but a records check showed it belonged on a Volkswagen.
RUSTON, LA
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office attempt to locate runaway juvenile

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Keara Thomas, age 14. Keara is described as a Black female, 5’-7” tall and weighing 100 lbs. She was last seen at her residence in Calhoun and was wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time. She is believed to possibly be in the eastern area of Ouachita Parish. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

