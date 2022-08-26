Read full article on original website
Basketball player Justice Coleman of Grambling State Women’s Basketball begins oversees career in Ireland
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Women’s Basketball player Justice Coleman will begin her professional basketball journey overseas by playing for the Liffey Celtics in Ireland The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native graduated from Grambling State this past spring 2022. She left GSU as the fifth leading scorer in school history, the GSU women’s basketball […]
ULM’s traditional freshman convocation at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 with a walk across bridge to Fant-Ewing Coliseum
The University of Louisiana Monroe annual freshman convocation will kick off its traditional parade across the bridge to Fant-Ewing Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. on August 29. Convocation is a tradition at ULM that symbolizes the official start of the academic year. This year’s convocation is unique in that it will be a culmination of the first Warhawk Way Summit, where freshmen learned the spirit of the University’s culture.
Seth Hall named ULM interim athletic director
Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director, effective September 1, pending the approval of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. “Over the past few years, AD Scott McDonald has positioned our athletic programs to be...
Webster and Claiborne Parish Football Show Out at Pineland Jamboree
The annual Pineland Jamboree kicked off the season at the new turf field at Lakeside High School on Friday evening. Originally, the set of shortened games was scheduled to be played at North Webster but Mother Nature’s torrential rain for the past week left the playing conditions unfavorable and had to be felt. The Lakeside campus was more than adequate to handle the crowds from the five schools: Haynesville, Homer, Lakeside, Minden, and North Webster. Defending Class A State Champion Homer was the only team to win both their matchups. Haynesville, Minden, and North Webster split their two 15-minute quarters. Lakeside let a couple slip away.
Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
Scriber, Mayfield, others want city officials back at table in emergency and rescue talks
During Friday afternoon’s Lincoln Parish Policy Jury Ambulance Committee meeting, there was a push by a couple of police jury members in attendance as well as some committee members for the City of Ruston to be invited back into the discussion. Almost two months ago the LPPJ voted 6-3...
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28. Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Lexi Birmingham Says Goodbye to the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day meteorologist Lexi Birmingham will be with the KTVE/KARD family during the morning shows; however, no matter where she goes, Lexi will always be part of our family. We would like to thank Lexi for all she has done for the past three years and we […]
Bienville Parish Car Accident Claims One Life
On Monday, August 29, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 154, just west of LA Hwy 507. This crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Bridgette Dauzat, of Jamestown, who was not restrained. The initial...
Stop leads to numerous charges
A man was arrested Sunday morning after a Ruston police officer stopped his vehicle for no license plate. At about 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Officer D. Smith saw a Nissan Altima with no license plate on Vaughn Avenue. After the car was stopped, the officer saw a temporary paper Texas tag, but a records check showed it belonged on a Volkswagen.
West Monroe tire shop owner charged with several drug and gun offenses, agents say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 29, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit secured arrest and search warrants for 48-year-old Tam Van Dang’s residence located on the 100 block of Fannin Road in West Monroe, La. and his business Discount Used Tire located on the […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office attempt to locate runaway juvenile
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Keara Thomas, age 14. Keara is described as a Black female, 5’-7” tall and weighing 100 lbs. She was last seen at her residence in Calhoun and was wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time. She is believed to possibly be in the eastern area of Ouachita Parish. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly pointed gun at victim inside Church’s Chicken
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call of a woman with a gun inside of Church’s Chicken at 1613 Arizona Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect, 30-year-old Yamecho Deshae Williams. […]
