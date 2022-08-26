Read full article on original website
Accident disrupts morning commute on I-49 northbound
An accident is disrupting the morning commute Tuesday morning as traffic is backed up on Interstate 49 Northbound.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Storm knocks down power lines in Springdale
A microburst that hit Northwest Arkansas has knocked down power lines, causing a series of power outages in Springdale.
Fayetteville Taco & Tamale coming to South Yard development
A popular central Arkansas restaurant group will soon open their first Fayetteville location. Yellow Rocket Concepts, the group behind Lost Forty Brewing, Local Lime, Big Orange, and other restaurants, on Tuesday announced plans to open a Fayetteville Taco & Tamale later next year. The group operates a handful of restaurants...
Child dies after heavy flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville fire crews recovered two victims after they were pulled into a storm drain this afternoon because of heavy flooding in Bentonville. According to a press release from the City of Bentonville, Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says that juveniles were playing in the water in a retention area at SE C and SE 28th street near the Walton Crossing Apartments.
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Suspect on the run after shooting leaves at least 1 injured at county fair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.) -- At least one person has been shot in what police say was a targeted shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Fayetteville Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the...
Clear the Shelters: Meet Alexandria
The NWA Humane Society for Animals introduced Alexandria, a dog up for adoption at the shelter, to KNWA Today viewers Tuesday. During the interview, Clayton Morgan, who runs the shelter, says its a more stressful time for them.
Former Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday night, Aug. 26, at the Washington County Fair, the fun quickly turned into fear after reports of an active shooter. "We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything," said fair attendee Maddi McMillan. Katie Center and two other first responders...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pickup truck
Springdale Police have arrested one man in connection to shooting at an empty pickup truck following a disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend
FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he later died.
