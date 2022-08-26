ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Taco & Tamale coming to South Yard development

A popular central Arkansas restaurant group will soon open their first Fayetteville location. Yellow Rocket Concepts, the group behind Lost Forty Brewing, Local Lime, Big Orange, and other restaurants, on Tuesday announced plans to open a Fayetteville Taco & Tamale later next year. The group operates a handful of restaurants...
5NEWS

Child dies after heavy flooding in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville fire crews recovered two victims after they were pulled into a storm drain this afternoon because of heavy flooding in Bentonville. According to a press release from the City of Bentonville, Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says that juveniles were playing in the water in a retention area at SE C and SE 28th street near the Walton Crossing Apartments.
KHBS

Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
visitbentonville.com

5 Great Reasons to Visit Bentonville, Arkansas

Updated for 2022- As a self proclaimed Southern Ambassador, I’m embarrassed to admit that just a few years ago, I knew very little about the state of Arkansas. Any first hand knowledge I had, was just from driving through the state. So, when I was invited to visit Bentonville I jumped at the opportunity to learn more about the area. I found out that Bentonville is a wonderful community. It’s got a charming small town vibe with big city activities, perfect for families and couples. Honestly, there’s a lot of reasons to visit Bentonville but here’s 5 good ones to get you started.
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
FORT SMITH, AR

