Police in Denver have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.Three of the suspects have been identified as Pa Reh, 20, Nu Ra Ah La, 22, and Lu Reh, 22. They are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La was...

DENVER, CO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO