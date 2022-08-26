Read full article on original website
LB Amari Gainer likely to miss FSU's game vs. LSU
Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer will likely miss at least this week’s contest against LSU after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against Duquesne. Gainer played several series against Duquesne last weekend, but he emerged from the locker room after half time in a walking boot while utilizing crutches. Coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday that the injury will probably keep him out against LSU on Sunday.
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
