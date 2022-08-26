Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer will likely miss at least this week’s contest against LSU after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against Duquesne. Gainer played several series against Duquesne last weekend, but he emerged from the locker room after half time in a walking boot while utilizing crutches. Coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday that the injury will probably keep him out against LSU on Sunday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO