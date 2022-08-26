Read full article on original website
Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation
#RedForEd marchers as they moved toward the Capitol in April 2018 as part of a protest over low teacher pay. Photo by Jesse Stawnyczy | Cronkite News. Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than...
First African Landing Day event in Burlington celebrates Black faith, resilience and creativity
Xusana Davis, Vermont's executive director for racial equity, speaks at the Vermont First African Landing Day 2022 commemoration in Burlington on Saturday August 27, 2022. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger. The resilience and contributions of the descendants of enslaved people who first sailed to North America more than 400 years ago...
Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions?
Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been campaigning for brave warriors like anti-Drag Queen crusader Kari Lake, the next governor of the great state of Arizona, and Ohio’s J.D. Vance, who grew up so poor his family couldn’t afford to give him a REAL name but later made millions the old-fashioned way: getting Peter Thiel to be his sugar daddy.
Watch: Volunteer acompañantes in Mexico aid at-home abortions. Their network is expanding to Texas.
In parts of Mexico where abortion has not been legalized, women rely on volunteer networks to provide medication and emotional support for at-home abortions. As access to abortion is shut down in Texas, similar networks are being built in the U.S. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported...
Routine childhood vaccinations are down in Indiana, boosting concerns as schools resume
Routine vaccines are administered on Aug. 25 at the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis campus during a free clinic, hosted by the Indiana Immunization Coalition. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) More than a third of Indiana’s youngest kids are behind on routine vaccinations, prompting renewed efforts by public health officials to...
More money for Colorado police available as grant applications open
Gov. Jared Polis speaks with legislators, members of law enforcement, cabinet members and community members at the Colorado State Capitol about a public safety legislative package on Feb. 10. 2022. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline) New public safety grants that came from this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature are now available...
How willful ignorance perpetuates hate against your fellow Kansans
Despite recent victories, writes Brenan Riffel, transgender folks face harassment in a variety of situations. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director.
Oregon’s public defense system needs an overhaul
One of the recurring plot points in the much-praised and just-ended TV series “Better Call Saul” concerned the stretched resources and minimal pay of public defenders, the attorneys who represent accused criminals who otherwise can’t afford to hire legal help. The show was set in New Mexico...
DeWine ducks Whaley’s call for debate
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story.)
DeVos-backed voucher initiative submits second petition in effort to avoid veto from Whitmer
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks with state and local leaders from Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Thursday, October 3, 2019. | Official White House Photo by Stephanie Chasez via Flickr Public Domain. A right-wing group pushing for a school...
Democracy cannot be maintained without engaged voters
A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Tennessee has had a checkered past when it comes to voting, too often ranking below other states due to our lack of voter participation. Never was that more apparent than in the August 4 primary elections in which fewer than 20% of Tennessee’s registered voters saw fit to cast their votes. Some counties did far worse than that, including Rutherford which saw a disheartening turnout of only 14.5%.
‘Wild, wild west’ of cannabis and more Va. headlines
• Some Virginia cannabis entrepreneurs aren’t waiting for the state to work out the details of what a fully legal market should look like. “It’s like the wild, wild west.”—Washington Post. • Rookie Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times Sunday...
When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist chooses United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor on Aug. 27, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Charlie Crist campaign. Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams...
State lawmaker proposes clarifying law to avoid criminalizing ‘hundreds of thousands of Pa. drivers’
Senate Education Committee Chairperson Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, leads a hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Responding to a court decision that affirmed the right of law enforcement to stop drivers if any part of their license...
Despite federal Covid-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape
Congress hasn't approved additional federal funding for states still battling COVID-19 but Indiana still has hundreds of millions left. (Getty Images) Congressional deadlock over anti-Covid-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own Covid-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle.
Hernandez wins LG nomination after messy GOP convention, Youngkin headlines rally
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns with Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) After a week of drama and a longer-than-expected GOP nominating convention Saturday that began with infighting among delegates, former state Rep. Shane Hernandez easily won the fight to be Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s running mate.
Regulation of facial recognition technology continues to stall during the interim
Montana lawmakers are still not on the same page about how to regulate rapidly emerging facial recognition technology in the state as the 2023 legislative session approaches. Some support a full moratorium on the technology, and others are looking to take a more nuanced approach by tweaking privacy guidelines and letting some agencies continue to use the technology in a limited scope. In the midst of the nearly year-long study and debate about the technology, one thing has become clear: it will be an issue brought up next session, but the chances a committee bill makes it out of the interim is unlikely.
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
Chris Bye, the Libertarian candidate for Alaska's U.S. House seat, is seen in an undated campaign photograph shared with the Alaska Division of Elections. (Division of Elections photo) In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that...
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
The Boise National Forest covers more than 2.5 million acres and includes more than 500 trails. Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will be directed toward several recreation projects within the forest. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for...
DEP to host public hearing on strengthening Pa.’s power grids | Monday Morning Coffee
Good Monday Morning, all. Associate Editor Cassie Miller here, filling in for John today. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is calling for public input on how best to utilize $40.5 million in anticipated federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to strengthen the statewide electric grid against extreme weather events.
