Montana lawmakers are still not on the same page about how to regulate rapidly emerging facial recognition technology in the state as the 2023 legislative session approaches. Some support a full moratorium on the technology, and others are looking to take a more nuanced approach by tweaking privacy guidelines and letting some agencies continue to use the technology in a limited scope. In the midst of the nearly year-long study and debate about the technology, one thing has become clear: it will be an issue brought up next session, but the chances a committee bill makes it out of the interim is unlikely.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO