San Marcos, CA

Times of San Diego

Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills

The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex

The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County announced Teachers of the Year

The San Diego County Office of Education recognized five local educators as Teachers of the Year, representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista. Representing San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program are: Stephanie Cluxton of Torrey Hills School, Del Mar...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thestarnews.com

$6 million in grants help South Bay senior services

On Aug. 11, the Community Congregational Development Corporation announced in a press release that it reached a $6 million grant milestone. These grants support the mission of the CCDC in serving and supporting the physical, social, psychological, and spiritual health of older adults. This milestone was reached when the CCDC...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County to provide low-cost computers during drive-thu event

The San Diego County Office of Education will host a drive-thru event to give families laptops and desktop computers at a low cost. The computers will be pre-loaded with educational software for as little as $100 at a drive-through event on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in collaboration with Computers 2 Kids. The event will take place at the SDCOE main campus, 6401 Linda Vista Road in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHERIFF ROLLS OUT CHANGES IN JAILS TO REDUCE DRUG DEATHS AFTER ACTION BY SUPERVISORS

August 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- On August 16, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a series of changes aimed at keeping deadly fentanyl and other drugs out of jails to prevent inmate deaths. The action followed a unanimous vote by County Supervisors the same day to approve funds aimed at reducing jail deaths including purchasing body scanners, staff incentives, wellness teams and access to Naloxone to save inmates who overdosed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

job openings Lemon Grove

August 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The City of Lemon Grove sent a tweet out on Aug. 25 which states, “Looking for a few talented professionals to join our team. Click here to find your fit.”. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news,...
LEMON GROVE, CA

Community Policy