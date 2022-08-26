Read full article on original website
Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills
The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
San Diego, Coastal Commission reach agreement to allow enforcement of sidewalk vending rules in coastal zone
Coastal residents upset by a growing presence of sidewalk vendors may be breathing a sigh of relief in coming months, as San Diego officials said Aug. 26 that an agreement has been reached to allow enforcement of new city vending regulations in the coastal zone without a hearing by the California Coastal Commission.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
San Diego County announced Teachers of the Year
The San Diego County Office of Education recognized five local educators as Teachers of the Year, representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista. Representing San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program are: Stephanie Cluxton of Torrey Hills School, Del Mar...
$6 million in grants help South Bay senior services
On Aug. 11, the Community Congregational Development Corporation announced in a press release that it reached a $6 million grant milestone. These grants support the mission of the CCDC in serving and supporting the physical, social, psychological, and spiritual health of older adults. This milestone was reached when the CCDC...
South Bay homeless advocates criticize city over Harborside Park closure
The city council voted unanimously to close the park for 90 days after concerns from the neighborhood about the homeless encampments, drug use, and crime.
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
Opinion: A Family’s Dedication to Service Supports Affordable Senior Housing in San Diego
The housing affordability crisis in San Diego County makes America’s Finest City a nearly impossible place to find a home, especially if you are unhoused or on the verge of homelessness. It’s why San Diego has the fifth highest homeless population in the United States. And one in four...
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
San Diego County to provide low-cost computers during drive-thu event
The San Diego County Office of Education will host a drive-thru event to give families laptops and desktop computers at a low cost. The computers will be pre-loaded with educational software for as little as $100 at a drive-through event on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in collaboration with Computers 2 Kids. The event will take place at the SDCOE main campus, 6401 Linda Vista Road in San Diego.
Competency decision for Larry Millete postponed
A decision on whether or not Larry Millete- the Chula Vista man accused in the murder of his estranged wife Maya Millete- is competent to stand trial was postponed in a San Diego County courtroom Monday afternoon as a forensic evaluation continues.
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit
Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Diego
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
SHERIFF ROLLS OUT CHANGES IN JAILS TO REDUCE DRUG DEATHS AFTER ACTION BY SUPERVISORS
August 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- On August 16, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a series of changes aimed at keeping deadly fentanyl and other drugs out of jails to prevent inmate deaths. The action followed a unanimous vote by County Supervisors the same day to approve funds aimed at reducing jail deaths including purchasing body scanners, staff incentives, wellness teams and access to Naloxone to save inmates who overdosed.
job openings Lemon Grove
August 27, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – The City of Lemon Grove sent a tweet out on Aug. 25 which states, “Looking for a few talented professionals to join our team. Click here to find your fit.”. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news,...
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
Two shot in “closed” Harborside Park, still overrun with homeless
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Following the closure of the Harborside Park in Chula Vista, two individuals within the homeless encampment at the park were shot on Friday, Aug. 26. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting, and two were injured. There were no fatalities. Ammar Campa-Najjar,...
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
