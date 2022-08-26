Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z defers vote on Osprey Point projects
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to defer a decision on a rezoning application to allow a restaurant and marina in the Osprey Point subdivision, which is under construction. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Commissioner Bruce Mears said the commission should wait for the outcome of a pending public hearing on the marina to be scheduled by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Terrapin Island final site plan approved
The final site plan for the Terrapin Island subdivision was approved Aug. 25 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Terrapin Island, located along Camp Arrowhead Road adjacent to Bayfront at Rehoboth and the West Bay manufactured home park, will have 42 single-family home lots on 32 acres. More than...
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
Cape Gazette
Milton council to hold hearing on historic district expansion
Milton Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday, Sept. 12, on a measure that would expand the town’s historic district by 36 parcels. Milton’s historic district is registered with the National Register of Historic Places, managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior. In 2020, the National Park Service provided funding to possibly amend the historic district. That work was undertaken by the town’s historic preservation commission and the University of Delaware's Center for Historic Architecture.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/30/22
Sussex County senior centers have been awarded more than $796,000 from the Delaware Transit reimbursement program for transportation expenses. The following grants have been awarded: Indian River, $2,100; Lewes, $27,123; Cape Henlopen, $43,066; Nanticoke in Seaford, $44,962; Laurel, $99,083; and CHEER Inc., $580,534. Under state law, Sussex County officials must...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCTED AGAIN-33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
Cape Gazette
Hopkins is committed to Sussex’s residents
Keller Hopkins has a clear plan to improve Sussex County's currently mismanaged sprawl that threatens our beautiful wildlife and farmlands. I don't think we can or should try to stop migration from high-tax states, but it can be managed so much better. A perfect example of the current mismanagement is the recent approval of the huge Coral Lakes development by the current county government. In his role on the P&Z board, Keller demanded the developer provide a better plan for wetlands, wildlife relocation and the increased traffic congestion Coral Lakes would generate. Schell did not provide adequate planning and Keller voted no. The developer appealed the initial P&Z decision to county council. County council then sent it back to P&Z for reconsideration and another vote. P&Z then voted 3-1-1 (with Keller opposing again) to approve the plan.
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni continues to fight for clean water
The Beach Bash in the June 5 issue Cape Gazette was sponsored by The Sussex Health and Environmental Network, which held its inaugural event to honor clean water heroes June 1 in Dewey Beach. SHEN is a nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of stakeholders in Sussex County in support of clean water. Jack Bucchioni, one of the Red Blue Award recipients, attended and spoke about his support for the Green Amendment. Jack, a water advocate for years, has served the underserved fence-line communities for years. Jack Bucchioni is probably best known for his efforts to fight for clean water in Dover.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council president supports Rieley
I am writing this letter both in support of John Rieley for Sussex County Council and to dispel some of the erroneous information that has been disseminated. I have worked with John his entire four years. He reads every piece of paper, does research and asks questions before making a decision. He is easy to approach, talk to and is a good listener.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Real Estate Academy class orientation set Sept. 16
The Delaware Real Estate Academy announced the formation of its first class for 2022, which will kick off Friday, Sept. 16, with a three-hour evening orientation session. Designed to allow prospective real estate agents in Delaware a way of completing all of their pre-licensing coursework over the span of just six weeks, this year’s class will be held on-site at the Compass RE office located at 18335 Coastal Highway, Suite 102, Lewes. It can also be completed online.
delawarepublic.org
Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing
There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time. Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many. Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork...
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE, OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 9-11 and SUNDAY 1-3
Enjoy the Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, lots of storage with 2 closets, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator!
Cape Gazette
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job
The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
Cape Gazette
Russ Huxtable has solutions
We have met Russ Huxtable – he is our choice to be the next state senator for District 6. Please join me in voting on primary day, Sept. 13 (or in early voting) for Russ. to be the Democratic candidate. Then in November, let’s all vote to send this experienced leader to Dover!
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
WGMD Radio
Flames and Smoke Seen from Thompson Island
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Highway is under investigation. Members of the Lewes Fire Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Smoke and flames were coming from an exhaust hood on the roof. Customers and staff were...
