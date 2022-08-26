ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Despite federal Covid-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape

Congress hasn't approved additional federal funding for states still battling COVID-19 but Indiana still has hundreds of millions left. (Getty Images) Congressional deadlock over anti-Covid-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own Covid-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
DeWine ducks Whaley’s call for debate

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story.)
OHIO STATE
Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation

#RedForEd marchers as they moved toward the Capitol in April 2018 as part of a protest over low teacher pay. Photo by Jesse Stawnyczy | Cronkite News. Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than...
ARIZONA STATE
More money for Colorado police available as grant applications open

Gov. Jared Polis speaks with legislators, members of law enforcement, cabinet members and community members at the Colorado State Capitol about a public safety legislative package on Feb. 10. 2022. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline) New public safety grants that came from this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature are now available...
COLORADO STATE
Ohio bill would protect pro-police flags from landlords and home owners associations

The flag of the United States of America in the Thin Blue Line variant waving in the wind. Getty Images. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
Regulation of facial recognition technology continues to stall during the interim

Montana lawmakers are still not on the same page about how to regulate rapidly emerging facial recognition technology in the state as the 2023 legislative session approaches. Some support a full moratorium on the technology, and others are looking to take a more nuanced approach by tweaking privacy guidelines and letting some agencies continue to use the technology in a limited scope. In the midst of the nearly year-long study and debate about the technology, one thing has become clear: it will be an issue brought up next session, but the chances a committee bill makes it out of the interim is unlikely.
MONTANA STATE
DEP to host public hearing on strengthening Pa.’s power grids | Monday Morning Coffee

Good Monday Morning, all. Associate Editor Cassie Miller here, filling in for John today. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is calling for public input on how best to utilize $40.5 million in anticipated federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to strengthen the statewide electric grid against extreme weather events.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
‘Wild, wild west’ of cannabis and more Va. headlines

• Some Virginia cannabis entrepreneurs aren’t waiting for the state to work out the details of what a fully legal market should look like. “It’s like the wild, wild west.”—Washington Post. • Rookie Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times Sunday...
VIRGINIA STATE
When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist chooses United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats as his lieutenant governor on Aug. 27, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Charlie Crist campaign. Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams...
FLORIDA STATE
How willful ignorance perpetuates hate against your fellow Kansans

Despite recent victories, writes Brenan Riffel, transgender folks face harassment in a variety of situations. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director.
KANSAS STATE

