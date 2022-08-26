Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
clearpublicist.com
One much more round of summer months entertaining at Naperville Jaycees Past Fling
The Naperville Jaycees Past Fling is a fun way to say farewell to summer time more than Labor Working day weekend. The absolutely free, loved ones-friendly community pageant returns on Friday to Monday, Sept. 2-5, near downtown Naperville. The Previous Fling offers a selection of sights for all ages to appreciate like: musicians, food and beverage sellers, Family Fun area, a carnival, unique situations, a enterprise expo and a parade.
nadignewspapers.com
Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park
The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
ourchanginglives.com
Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries
Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
LISTEN: What time of year should you care for your lawn? The fall!
Many homeowners do their lawn renovation in spring, but in fact, this work is better done in the fall, once summer’s heat and drought have passed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida. He will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. Caleb Zieglebauer has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began...
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink
One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.
RELATED PEOPLE
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Pickleball star to compete at APP Chicago Open in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and some of the best players in the country will descend on Highland Park this weekend for the Association of Pickleball Professional Tour's Chicago Open.CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Zane Navratil, the top-ranked singles player, who's enjoying his newfound celebrity status.ZAHN: How much are you looking forward to the big event here in Chicago?NAVRATIL: Yeah, certainly can't wait. It's nice to have an event that's close to home for me, the Chicago Open. I'm from Milwaukee, so don't hold it against me.ZAHN: How did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loved ones say final goodbyes to Rolling Meadows family killed in Hampshire crash
Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with another 13-year-old passenger in their vehicle, last month on Interstate 90 in Hampshire.
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free Days
Enjoy a free museum day on September 6-7,12-15,19-20, and 26-27. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore’s written series ‘Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.’ Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.
foodgressing.com
George Trois Group Chicago North Shore: Dual-Dining Destination
George Trois Group, the dual-concept dining destination from distinguished Chef Michael Lachowicz, has re-opened at 64 Green Bay Road in Chicago’s North Shore with a drastically updated look, feel, and menu. For 18 years – the first 10 of which were profoundly successful under the eponym of Restaurant Michael...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
FALL GO! GUIDE
Fall is a season of transition. Our senses lead us to embrace the outdoors. A visually pleasing palate colors. The taste of pumpkin spice. The sound of crunching leaves. The smell of wood smoke. From apple picking to zip-lining, we’ve compiled this epic bucket list of fall activities you can get into. Turns out summer hasn’t completely cornered the market on family road trips.
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families
Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
Comments / 0