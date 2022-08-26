ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

clearpublicist.com

One much more round of summer months entertaining at Naperville Jaycees Past Fling

The Naperville Jaycees Past Fling is a fun way to say farewell to summer time more than Labor Working day weekend. The absolutely free, loved ones-friendly community pageant returns on Friday to Monday, Sept. 2-5, near downtown Naperville. The Previous Fling offers a selection of sights for all ages to appreciate like: musicians, food and beverage sellers, Family Fun area, a carnival, unique situations, a enterprise expo and a parade.
NAPERVILLE, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park

The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
CHICAGO, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries

Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
NBC Chicago

Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
CHICAGO, IL
Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan
CBS Chicago

Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Pickleball star to compete at APP Chicago Open in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and some of the best players in the country will descend on Highland Park this weekend for the Association of Pickleball Professional Tour's Chicago Open.CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Zane Navratil, the top-ranked singles player, who's enjoying his newfound celebrity status.ZAHN: How much are you looking forward to the big event here in Chicago?NAVRATIL: Yeah, certainly can't wait. It's nice to have an event that's close to home for me, the Chicago Open. I'm from Milwaukee, so don't hold it against me.ZAHN: How did...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
94.9 WMMQ

How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music

Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

George Trois Group Chicago North Shore: Dual-Dining Destination

George Trois Group, the dual-concept dining destination from distinguished Chef Michael Lachowicz, has re-opened at 64 Green Bay Road in Chicago’s North Shore with a drastically updated look, feel, and menu. For 18 years – the first 10 of which were profoundly successful under the eponym of Restaurant Michael...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

FALL GO! GUIDE

Fall is a season of transition. Our senses lead us to embrace the outdoors. A visually pleasing palate colors. The taste of pumpkin spice. The sound of crunching leaves. The smell of wood smoke. From apple picking to zip-lining, we’ve compiled this epic bucket list of fall activities you can get into. Turns out summer hasn’t completely cornered the market on family road trips.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families

Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
OAK PARK, IL

