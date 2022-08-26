ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

27east.com

Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended

Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: 'Basement Resident Protection Law' would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

'I'm sure they got us a permit'

Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Removing a deck to add a room

Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Every problem has its own solution

Q. We’re buying a house with multiple issues, from a deck to a pool shed, and we think there are changes inside, like the garage was made into a family room. The owner is selling “as is,” and the real estate agents for both sides say it’s really not a big deal. Is it a big deal, and what should we look for? If the deal falls through, at least we need to know if there are issues we need to look for on the next one. Our attorney seemed to agree with the real estate people, by the way.
GARDEN CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York

While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police: Queens teen drowns in NY lake, 2 family members critical

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City teenager drowned in a lake in upstate New York and his sister and uncle were in critical condition after trying to save him, police said Monday. Basir Amin, 18, of Bellerose, Queens, was swimming in White Lake in Sullivan County at 2 p.m. Sunday when he began […]
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
94.3 Lite FM

Seafood Festival Customers Cry 'Rip Off' After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
fox5ny.com

3 family members drown in NY lake

NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Smithtown Man Who Was Sales Chief Of Mortgage Lender Sentenced For $8.9M Fraud Scheme

The former co-owner and executive at a New York mortgage lender has been sentenced for an $8.9 million fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. Long Island resident Edward E. Bohm, age 44, of Smithtown, formerly the president of Sales and part-owner of mortgage lender Vanguard Funding, LLC, based in Garden City, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the federal courthouse in Central Islip to two years in prison.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

